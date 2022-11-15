With giants of the trading card game industry like “Magic: The Gathering,” “Pokémon Trading Card Game” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!” all being at least 20 or 30 years old, these games have not remained entirely static. Fundamental pieces of these games have slowly shifted with time, changing the balance of these games and resulting in what is called power creep.
What is Power Creep?
Power creep refers to the gradual unbalancing of a trading card game, video game or role-playing game due to the release of new content, leaving older content underpowered. When a newer card is explicitly better at fulfilling the exact same function of an older card, that older card has been power crept. For a clear example of power creep, one need not look further than the trading card game “Yu-Gi-Oh!”
The card Masaki the Legendary Swordsman was released in March of 2002 in the game’s first set, Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon. This card is an Earth Attribute Level 4 Warrior Type Normal Monster with 1100 attack and 1100 defense. In September of that same year, the card Axe Raider was released. Axe Raider is also an Earth Attribute Level 4 Warrior Type Normal Monster with 1700 attack and 1150 defense.
These two cards have the exact same type, level and attribute, but the attack and defense of Axe Raider are both better than the respective stats on Masaki the Legendary Swordsman. Therefore, there is never a scenario where it is better to play Masaki the Legendary Swordsman over Axe Raider.
The Good
Even though power creep is universally viewed as a negative by trading card game communities, there are a few benefits that it presents to a game. Power creeping can help a game’s developers bring their game up to a speed that they feel is the right middle ground between too fast and too slow.
It can also help creators explore new ways of designing cards that may have been too strong at an earlier point in a game’s history or find ways to push the limits of their current abilities. Examples of this would be the variety of special card types in “Pokémon” and numerous keywords in “Magic.” This kind of exploration and pushing the boundaries of card design is not inherently bad, as it adds variety to gameplay and deck building.
The Bad
The reason power creep is so universally reviled by trading card game players is because it all too often seems more like a marketing ploy than a natural extension of game developer’s vision.
In the 2016 “Yu-Gi-Oh!” World Championship, Blue-Eyes decks made up the majority of the top spots at that event after receiving a wave of incredibly powerful cards that year. This was no accident. Blue-Eyes decks are centered around the card Blue-Eyes White Dragon, one of the franchise’s most memorable characters. The movie “Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions” prominently featured Seto Kaiba as an important character, leading many fans to conclude that this broken support was merely a marketing ploy to drum up excitement for the film.
“Magic” introducing the companion keyword harmed that game’s health. Companion was not just powerful in the game’s Modern format, but also saw competitive play in the game’s strongest formats: Legacy and Vintage. Cards like Lurrus of the Dream-Den and Yorion, Sky Nomad fundamentally altered the pace of the game. The companion keyword received multiple downgrades to reign in its power. Even with changes to the mechanic, the aforementioned cards still both needed to be banned.
Power creeping in “Pokémon” has been more linear, with the base hit points of cards gradually increasing over time. The game’s initial incentive of slowly building up to a powerful pocket monster slowly became lost in favor of immediately slapping down a strong Pokémon at little to no cost.
Unfortunately, this is the cynical way most power creeping must be viewed: not as an expansion on the boundless possibilities of the creativity of a team of developers, but rather as the equivalent of jingling keys in children’s faces to get them to buy more stuff.
A Solution
For many card game players, a power creep can be a depressing reality that the game they grew to love is slowly growing away from what they initially loved about it. However, card games changing and getting power crept is, to some extent, inevitable, and the sooner players accept that, the sooner they can figure out ways to enjoy said game despite its rapid increase in power level.