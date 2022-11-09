Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself.
Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black & Pink, a national pro-LGBTQIA2S+ prison abolitionist organization located in Omaha.
“I focused on bringing national work, attention and thought leadership back to the Omaha and Nebraska community,” said Morgan. “I closed the Boston offices [for Black & Pink] and moved the national offices to Omaha which really allowed us to do powerful work.”
Morgan said, the point of moving the office was to ensure that more opportunities were given to people who wanted to fight for the movements and to provide chances for those who have been incarcerated and punished by the prison system.
This is further compounded by Adelle Burk, the senior manager of public affairs at Planned Parenthood North Central States, who said Morgan’s actions can even be felt to this day.
“I know that she’s worked together with Out Nebraska, which is an advocacy organization,” said Burk. “I also know that her work with Black & Pink was really impactful and has been really influential when it comes to raising the profile of prison abolition.”
When talking about Morgan’s leadership, Burk said that she’s an active member in a lot of philanthropic spaces that she’s been working within. Even though Burk only knows Morgan through her advocacy, Burk said it’s heartwarming that Morgan is so involved with her community.
“I think she has done a lot to raise the profile of especially Black trans people here in Nebraska and to promote leadership for trans people of color in Omaha,” Burk said.
Burk said Morgan’s voice is impactful, even necessary, since she represents a minority that is often overlooked in Nebraska.
“What we see is a lot [of] is cisgender white people being the representatives of the LGBT community,” said Burk. “And what that means is that we’re missing the perspectives of people who have the poorest outcomes because of our different social systems and institutions.”
Morgan has also taken her advocacy to a national scale, where she now works for Borealis Philanthropy, a national fund directorship that aims to redirect funds to grassroot organizations, poised at social change. Morgan said she intends to help all states alike while also still keeping in touch with her roots.
“Before Apple, before Spotify, it was UNL booking me for speaking engagements before Stanford and UNO,” said Morgan. “I never want to forget where I came from.”
Morgan said that she has certainly left a string of impacts, especially through youth programs and her brief stint in health education while also making an impact on national communities and remembering her people.
“I was a Black trans woman formerly incarcerated in Omaha, Nebraska, running a multimillion dollar global abolitionist organization,” Morgan said. “What is the blueprint of that before me, right?”
Burk said she finds it important for average people to pave the way for Morgan, just as much as it is for Morgan to push for community’s rights.
“It’s really important that we have folks like Dominique who are welcomed in our community.” Burk said, “As a state we need to do a better job of supporting minoritized people and creating a community where they really thrive.”