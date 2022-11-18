Thanksgiving is the most wonderful time of the year. Leaves are falling, or they were until Jack Frost decided to visit Nebraska. The house smells like turkey and pumpkin pie. Footballs are thrown in backyards. The air is filled with lively conversation.
However, before cutting the turkey and fighting over who gets to break the wishbone to get their Thanksgiving day wish, the perfect outfit has to be created. It’s easy to pull out a tan turtleneck and call it a day, but this year we need to go slightly wild and have everyone at the table thinking a fashionista is in their midst.
Never fear, though. I have attended one too many Friendsgivings and Thanksgivings, and I have the perfect recipe for the perfect outfit.
Art student meets someone who likes to read
Someone put googly eyes on the turkey and whoopee cushions on all the dining room chairs. To match this chaotic energy, we have to confuse all the Thanksgiving dinner guests and make them think we actually read books and paint elaborate paintings on the side.
Slip on an oversized white men’s button-up, an argyle sweater vest and a pleated skirt. For shoes, wear high-heeled Mary Janes and white socks. Top the look off with a wool beret.
Finally, mention obscure artists and their subsequent autobiographies during dinner. Also, put on spectacles and read paperback books randomly throughout the night.
The host with the most
Everyone's on their way over for a Friendsgiving party, and the green bean casserole is quietly browning in the oven. The table is set, and all that’s left to do is throw on a quick outfit.
Stand out in a red silk blazer, red silk pants and black slingback heels.
Then, open the door for guests with a champagne bottle in one hand and a red Crockpot full of mashed potatoes in the other.
Dateless and fabulous
Grandfather John won’t stop asking why you don’t have a significant other yet. Grandmother Sally keeps setting you up with everyone in her cooking class. It’s time to show everyone once and for all that you don’t need to be dating someone to be successful.
Confuse everyone by wearing a brown sweater over an orange turtleneck. Keep the legs warm in a long, orange plaid skirt. For footwear, wear dad sneakers. Finally, add some sparkle with long, dangly silver earrings.
This ensemble is perfect for distracting partygoers. Instead of asking where the wedding ring is, people will be asking who inspired the outfit.
The nervous but fashionable date
It’s the first time meeting a significant other’s family. The armpits are sweaty and the hands are clammy.
To ease the stress, put on a long, green sequin skirt and an orange and green sweater. Wear orange high-heeled ankle boots and a chunky necklace.
Everyone will be too distracted by the sequined skirt to notice the developing armpit sweat. Laugh at baby pictures and comment on the delicious Thanksgiving spread, and nervousness will be a thing of the past.
A boss who cannot be bothered
Working as the CEO of a large New York corporation is a stressful thing, and everyone at the Thanksgiving party wants to ask questions about the job, but work is tiring and the only thing on the mind is relaxation.
To ensure no one talks to you too much, wear a black jumpsuit over a white button-up shirt. For shoes, go with a pair of black loafers.
Then, during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, leave intermittently to answer important phone calls and hide behind a pair of large, black sunglasses.
Hopefully with these outfits, Thanksgiving will go off without a hitch, and it’ll be time to start thinking about what to wear for Christmas.