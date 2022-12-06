It’s 2069, the 200th year anniversary of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The dean is a robot and professors are holograms. But the only things more futuristic than a meal packaged into a tiny tablet, are the outfits of the future students.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home ordinances, technology has advanced to the point that in-person events aren’t as necessary as they used to be. While the introduction of the Metaverse has opened up a whole closet of costly digital clothing. A future of jet propulsion packs sewn into jackets and shirts that can be grown in a backyard, don’t seem that far-fetched as they did a couple of years ago.
To get a better idea of what a UNL student’s future closet will look like, let’s take a look at potential future fashion trends.
Grow a pair
Leather-like material made from fungi and fibers made from corn husks are alternatives that have already been created. But, in 2069, a closet will look more like a garden than it ever has before.
Materials made from plants and bacteria are far less harmful to the environment than their animal leather counterparts. Synthetic leathers produce more toxic chemicals when it’s made compared to plant-like fabrics. The future will be highly environmentally conscious and harm-free materials will become very popular.
Synthetic materials like polyester and nylon will be a thing of the past. Companies like Kintra Fibers are already making microplastic replacements from sugar so the textile can easily degrade once the material is thrown out. Biodegradable materials will be crucial for the future of our world to avoid heaping, smoking piles of trash straight from a Ray Bradbury novel.
While environmentally friendly materials are too expensive now, in the future I am predicting that bio-grown materials will become more economical. Especially when they become mass produced and the production process becomes more streamlined.
So, put away the laundry detergent and take out a pair of shears and shape a dress made from a bush into something that is socially acceptable for a school banquet.
Clothing smarter than a grad student
In the future, instead of writing down an entire study guide onto a water bottle to sneakily look at during an exam, just wear a voice memo jacket.
Clothing that incorporates technology into the design has already become popular. Levi’s is starting their plunge into fashion of the future with a Commuter X Jacquard jacket that has a button in the cuff that will vibrate when the wearer’s Uber or Lyft driver is nearby.
In 2018, Pizza Hut created a pair of Pie Tops sneakers that can order a pizza and the Pie Tops II can pause a TV with a press of a button.
With technology being more available in the future, fashion will become smarter and more tech savvy. In 2069, we won’t be asking for a smartphone for Christmas, but rather a smart belt.
Wear the rainbow
In 2069, we won’t need to pick out a specific color of clothing. We’ll become chameleon’s, and our clothing will change colors to match our current mood or environment.
The brand, ph5 made a collection of clothes that changes colors under the UV rays of sunlight. While the brand’s pieces only change from white to pink or blue, the future will have a bigger selection of color-changing clothes.
This is especially relevant to the future, since the sun is predicted to increase in luminosity every billion years.
If someone likes to stay indoors or if they are fortunate to travel to Mars in the future where the sun is less luminescent than on Earth, clothes may still be color-changing. The University of Central Florida created a battery-operated fabric called ChroMorphous that changes colors when turned on and can even be washed and sewn.
Hence, in the future we’ll have a closet of all white clothing that can change into a desired color when out-and-about.
People-less fashion creations
Fashion designers will be a thing of the past in 2069. Instead, artificial intelligence will take over designing and coming up with new pieces for the latest fashion collections.
In 2019, New York-based fashion upstart, Cross & Freckle made “lifestyle T-shirts designed by AI, made for real humans.” The t-shirt came in white or black and had a small embroidered design symbolizing the New York lifestyle. While the company no longer exists, it showed fashion aficionados that AI designed clothing was possible.
In the future, runway shows won’t even need models. Anifa Mvuemba, founder of fashion company Hanifa, created a haunting runway show during the height of COVID-19. The show consisted of 3-D replicas of the clothing walking down the runway with virtual invisible models wearing the clothing.
Who knows, in 2069 Karl Lagerfeld might be resurrected as a hologram and lead a group of robots in designing new clothing collections for Chanel.
All in all, the future of fashion is limitless and with new technology, clothing in a closet might look entirely different than it does today. In the famous words of the Star Trek character, Spock, “Live long and prosper.”