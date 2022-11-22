Gift-giving and gift-receiving season has officially arrived. Gone are the days when an American Girl doll and a water gun are at the top of the handwritten Christmas wishlist sent to Santa. We are fashionistas now, and we need to ensure that our Christmas wish list reflects our high standards.
It’s difficult to rifle through the expanse of hip fashion items currently en vogue to find something that you want — nay, need. Trendy fashion items are my forte, so I’ve compiled a list of affordable items that anyone can politely ask for or gift to others this Christmas season.
Shirts galore
The top half of an outfit grabs an onlooker's attention. It needs to be stylish, wacky and original.
Scribble a cutout floral long-sleeve at the top of the list. Then, write in an abstract mesh top to show off the artistic side, a wavy denim top to show off the shoulders and a cutout ribbed tank top to show off the pecs.
Graphic tees are also hot right now, so add a b2ss private club t-shirt, a tequila print shirt, a The Truth t-shirt and a Picasso shirt to the growing list.
These tops would pair perfectly with a sweet skateboard and the occasional rock ‘n’ roll hand symbol.
Pants that belong in a museum
The bottom half of a look is what sets the wearer apart from the fuss. It ties together an outfit and ensures no one is clowning around. It needs to be neutral and spicy at the same time.
Grab a typewriter and jot down a pair of MET X PacSun Van Gogh printed carpenter pants. Then, push that return button and type in an Annorlunda retro pair of black and white pants, B243 flare denim pants, trousers with a ring detail and a long denim skirt with a slit.
For trousers that can hold random pencils and brushes for class, add a pair of cargo pants to the list.
Pants with random paint smears are so trendy right now, so if gift-giving is more satisfying, get a pair of jeans from Goodwill and go to town adding paint splatters all over the material. It’s a thoughtful gift that is sure to inspire the gift receiver to start working on a self portrait.
Shoes, shoes, shoes
If I could choose a way to perish, I would choose to drown in shoes. A monochromatic outfit with some color-blocked sneakers is very trendy and will have everyone turning their heads.
Kick off this portion of the immense wish list with a pair of Converse hightops with treads. Tie together the rest of the shoe wishlist with distressed Sean Wotherspoon X Superstar collaboration shoes, Memphis chunky shoes, retro color-blocked sneakers, Comfort Foam Billie sneakers, XTC T700 MLO shoes and Anthony Wang platform sandals.
Accessories that can be eaten in a pinch
Delectable accessories are better than the best caviar. Handbags and earrings that give homage to food help express that the wearer knows good sustenance and has the best list of local eateries imaginable.
Try not to salivate and add a Kate Spade Patisserie Pleated Croissant coin purse to the list. Continue on by adding a Current Mood Freak Roll Sushi or Rave Krisp-E’s crossbody bag, World’s Famous Fry Socks, strawberry cake earrings and an avocado coin purse.
Now just try not to eat the new Christmas presents. Also, don’t forget to check to see if a student discount is offered for any of these products so more money can be spent on the Christmas ham than on pricey gifts.
All in all, Christmas isn’t really about the presents. It’s more about being around people you love and staring at twinkling lights. So enjoy the holiday, relish in the seasonal excitement and take a couple days off work because you deserve it.