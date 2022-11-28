It’s getting colder outside. While the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus might not be the Swiss Alps, it’s still appropriate to dress like an Olympic skier to stay warm on the long walk to class.
Comfy jumpsuits, parkas, balaclavas and other ski chic accessories were en vogue on the Miu Miu fall/winter 2021 runway. Poster Girl debuted their first runway collection during London Fashion Week with a fall 2022 collection consisting of puffer jackets and skiable clip-on pants. So, if high fashion brands are showcasing everyday ski wear, the average college student should be able to strut their stuff wrapped up in ski wear as well.
However, it’s a challenge to wear that slope style to class while also avoiding the occasional eye roll from a passerby. Read on to discover how to wear alpine fashion out and about and not die from embarrassment nor heat exhaustion.
Pants puffier than a pastry
Puffer jackets are a staple winter accessory, but the arms shouldn’t be the only appendage that gets to enjoy puffy warmth.
Go bold and slip on a pair of puffy blue pants. Pair the pants with a mint green puffer jacket and a white tank top underneath. For shoes, go with something casual and put on a pair of white sneakers.
Then, grab a pair of invisible ski poles, trek through the sludge and make it to calculus just in time.
Shades to keep out the rays
The glare that reflects off passing cars, as well as potential snowbanks, can be blinding. With a pair of ski glasses, the retinas will be in mint condition for reading a lecture presentation from the back row of class.
Slip on a pair of ski goggles and all-black jumpsuit coveralls. For shoes, go with a pair of furry ankle boots.
The wearer of this ensemble may be mistaken for a celebrity or a well-protected skiing baddie. Whatever the case, at least no eye damage will occur.
Moon boots
If Neil Armstrong was a skier, he would tell anyone within earshot that a pair of moon boots are the best walking-to-class shoes.
Put on a pair of tall black puffy boots and pair them with purple leggings and a matching purple turtleneck. Then, to stay extra toasty, don a red puffer jacket.
Now, moonwalk to the ski lift or to the Nebraska Union.
Pom poms aren’t just for cheerleading
Pom poms are good for cheering on the winning football team and for bringing joy to an outfit.
To partake in potential football or winter cheer, put on a white beanie with an attached pom pom. Then, slip on a pom pom sweater and skirt set as well as a pair of sherpa loafers. Over the top, wear a long puffer coat.
Strap on a pair of snowshoes and skip to class in absolute warmth.
Warm ears make a warm brain
Much like drinking a smoothie super fast, going outside in the cold for the ten-minute walk to class can lead to brain freeze.
To prevent this dangerous disease, put on a blue mohair balaclava, a brown snowsuit and a white turtleneck. For extra protection, add green ear muffs.
Then, slip on some earbuds and listen to a podcast, and a cold brain will be a thing of the past.
In conclusion, ski wear is a great way to jazz up an outfit during the next few cold months. Now, excuse me while I do a snowboard jump trick off a handrail on campus.