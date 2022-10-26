Someone’s significant other texts them and says the dreaded words: “We need to talk.” They both agree to meet at the pizza place down the street where they first met two years prior. Then they sit down on a bench outside, shoulder-to-shoulder, and eat in silence.
Afterwards, one person turns to the other and says that they think they should break up because the relationship just isn’t working. Even though both were prepared for this, one person still cries into their pizza crust. The heartbreaker awkwardly pats the other’s shoulder and they both part ways, one walking one direction and the other walking the opposite direction.
After a breakup, anyone might want to eat ice cream and watch romantic comedy movies for the rest of their life but unfortunately, they have things to do and places to be. While a fuzzy coat may not be a tub of chocolate mint ice cream, it can still help them feel a little less sad.
Breakups don’t always have to be a terrible thing, and after slipping into one of the following outfits, their former significant other will seem like a thing of the past.
The mourning ensemble
The ending of a relationship can seem like a funeral of your past life, so it’s the perfect excuse to wear all the black clothing.
I recommend a black turtleneck, with a long, black silk skirt and calf-length, black boots. Throw on a black beret and maybe some black eyeliner.
Grab a couple tissues for the road, and you’ll be well on the way to burying your past relationship in no time.
Scorch all the onlookers
After a relationship, friends will probably start texting you and asking to go to various parties and social events in hopes that you’ll be able to find someone new.
Just in case your future spouse is at any of these events, you’ll want to stop them in their tracks with a hot outfit. Put on a red crop top with blue jean cutoff shorts. Then cinch your waist with a graphic flame belt and slip on some white sneakers.
Now, get ready to dance the night away, and even if you’re not ready to move on from your former significant other, at least you’ll look hot.
A cozy campfire
It’s perfectly normal to feel sad after a breakup, and maybe it’s a little harder than normal to get ready in the morning.
Never fear though, I have the perfect cozy outfit for you. Put on a graphic sweater with mohair trousers. Finish the look off with a pair of artsy, patchwork skater shoes.
Then dry your eyes on the cuffs of your sweater, and try not to silently vomit at all the couples around town holding hands. This outfit has no room for pessimism and you will definitely find someone else to hold hands with soon.
A high-sock wearing boss
Whenever I am in a relationship, I sometimes have a tendency to rely on my partner to help me get through the day. However, I know that’s not always healthy and you’re independent anyways.
To ensure everyone knows that you don’t need anyone else to make you happy, put on a cobalt blazer dress, blue crew socks and light blue platform mary janes.
Sit down at your cubicle at work or a desk in class and check off everything from your to-do list. You are an unconstrained boss, and if someone comes into your life, maybe pencil them into your busy planner.
A personified blue sky
Once you get out of a relationship, the sky can look a little less bright and the birds may not chirp as happily. To remedy these observations, wear something that’ll outshine any environment.
Slip into a colorblock button-up, a red blazer and black slacks. For shoes, go with red slip-on mules.
Once the chickadee outside your window sees this fit, it will be chirping the happiest song of all time.
All in all, breakups can be really hard for everyone. You might have to restructure your entire life, but that’s okay. Healing is not linear and no matter what, you’ll get through this. You are fashionable, cool, independent and a total hottie.