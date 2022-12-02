Some of the biggest names in the video game industry will convene in the aptly-named Microsoft Theater on Dec. 8 to celebrate the year's finest titles at The Game Awards. Voting will, once more, be conducted online, affording consumers the rare opportunity to have their voices heard.
Game of the Year
The crop of nominees this year is historically strong, with God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West and A Plague Tale: Requiem all securing their place on the ballot.
However, even in one of the most heavily contested Game of the Year lineups in recent memory, I forecast this to be something of a two-horse race between Ragnarök and Elden Ring. For my money, though, I just can't vote against the latter. Elden Ring’s developer, FromSoftware Inc., created a wonderful synthesis of sight and sound alongside narrative nuance and mechanical mastery. It didn’t strike a false note in the over 100 hours I spent with it on my first playthrough.
I predict the voters at large will break for either Ragnarök or Elden Ring this awards season, and with the prior God of War installment having secured top prize in 2018, I imagine they will bestow a long overdue Game of the Year award upon FromSoftware.
Best Indie
This is a very top-heavy category, which counts among its nominees Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, Stray and TUNIC. I imagine that Stray nabs this one.
Now, I don't dislike cats, as much as I am routinely and resoundingly rebuffed by them, which renders Stray a remarkable nugget of wish fulfillment. It certainly doesn't hurt that developer BlueTwelve Studio managed to render one of the most fully realized worlds of any game in recent memory.
Stray is a remarkable undertaking that a high-budget studio would never so much as attempt. Stray is deserving of the rapturous praise heaped upon it. In saying that, I consider it an easy prediction, though Sifu could produce an upset due to just how unique its combat system is. I have genuinely never played another game like it.
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West and Immortality all secured deserved nominations for their storytelling.
For my money, there is not one game whose narrative is more integral to its success than A Plague Tale: Requiem — a somber yet sweeping affair that beautifully observes the bond shared by siblings. It weaves an emotionally ravishing tapestry befitting a Hollywood screenplay.
My love of this game’s story makes my begrudging prediction of Ragnarök winning all the more painful. It will certainly not leave The Game Awards’ arena empty-handed, and Best Narrative seems a likely consolation prize if it doesn’t win Game of the Year.
Most Anticipated Game
Let us not dwell on the past, but, instead, look forward to 2023’s most anticipated releases. Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Starfield and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom headline an assuredly stacked year.
Even with a Zelda sequel and the long-overdue release of Starfield, I genuinely cannot express the pure, unadulterated elation I felt when seeing the announcement for Resident Evil 4. The original is a wonderful, if uniquely wonky, masterpiece, and the prospect of it receiving the remaster treatment delights me to no end.
It’s still obvious to me that The Legend of Zelda will win this category. I would mortgage my non-existent home on this result. There is simply no franchise nominated with the pedigree to match Zelda.
Best Art Direction
What is a game without a world in which to frolic? Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Scorn and Stray each provided distinctive charms that more than warranted nominations.
Alas, Elden Ring is simply one of the greatest accomplishments of art design in the history of gaming. There is not an instance of a singular inspired moment. Instead, the game is a testament to the pure genius of all involved in the process of its production.
From the armor which adorns the player character to the foes they set forth, every crevice, cave and castle within the lands players roam in Elden Ring is a triumph. It just has to win, though God of War remains as fearsome a competitor as ever.
Thus concludes my picks and predictions for this year's The Game Awards. As in years past, the global broadcast will air on The Game Awards website at 6:30 p.m.