Opening day is upon us, and with it comes another installment in the annual Major League Baseball The Show series. Like America's pastime itself, baseball games tend to be slow in adopting significant overhauls to their central mechanics, instead preferring to maintain a sturdy foundation while improving only where absolutely necessary. And to that end, MLB The Show 23 is similar.
If you have played an MLB The Show game within the last 3 years, 23 will feel instantly familiar. Leaving prospective consumers with a single question to answer, “Did I enjoy prior MLB The Show games?” If so, then there's likely just enough here to justify picking up this year's title, and if not, I am afraid there's nothing significant enough to warrant reconsideration.
Easily the best of this year’s scant new features is the episodic spotlight of eight all-time great The Negro League talents, marking a first for the franchise as never before had Sony San Diego Studio (SDS) secured the rights to their likenesses. Highlighting eight of the greatest in the sport’s history, SDS frames each story as an eight episode series, with narration and illustrated vignettes interspersed throughout.
As a genuine enthusiast of the sport, being able to learn about the true greats of Black baseball such as Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil was incredible and clearly an honor to SDS, who treat these moments with great reverence and commitment to authenticity.
If only such a deep desire to deliver extended to this installments franchise mode, which is legitimately indistinguishable from last year's offering. Almost every change advertised effectively serves as a slight change in presentation instead of a meaningful innovation.
The same can be said for Road to the Show, in which you create a ballplayer and play them through the minors all the way up into major leagues. You can boost their attributes, unlock perks and equipment for them along the way. It is the same as MLB The Show 22, in the sense that you do nothing but what is asked of you on field, unlike other sports sims, which have taken to involving more real life elements. It is like my ballplayer ceases to exist when he leaves the clubhouse, assuming he ever does. All the while, I have been playing in the same minor league stadiums for three straight titles, in a mode which has seen no significant advancements in that span of time.
My biggest gripe with MLB The Show as a series and 23 as a title is how stagnant it all feels. It feels like I am being swindled out of $70 year after year with the promise of consequential change, only to be left with a fresh coat of paint and one new feature to salivate over.
The moment-to-moment gameplay feels great, the hitting is responsive and the fielding has never felt better due to a reworked system that incentivizes skills like never before, due to making it a test of timing, as well as emphasizing fielding stats. But ultimately, the game felt just as good last year, so you are not being charged $70 solely for the new gameplay but for the package as a whole. In that respect, MLB The Show 23 is a difficult game to recommend.
For fans of baseball games and historians of the sport, this year's entry has a lot to offer, but there's simply no world in which I can recommend this to someone who has not enjoyed offerings from SDS in the past.
MLB The Show 23 earns a score of 6.5/10. This year presented SDS with the chance to make significant improvements on the formula, but once more, they balked at the chance, and went down looking in the process.