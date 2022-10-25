Taylor Swift dives into the deepest, darkest depths of her heart with her 10th studio album “Midnights.” Her lyrics in her newest album cover her current relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, Swift’s life-long insecurities and what people deserve for buying her masters: karma.
The album combines the pop feel of “1989” with the sensuality of “reputation,” creating a new sound that Swift fans are not used to. Working with long-time production partner Jack Antonoff, they produced tracks that have beat-heavy arrangements and layered vocals that create a soft glow.
Swift sounds comfortable in this album, and that’s something I appreciate as a fan since her debut. Unlike other albums such as “1989” and “Folklore,” Swift didn’t challenge her listeners to genre switches in “Midnights,” which I consider a good thing.
After a steamy opening song, the album’s second track, “Maroon,” feels like a shout-out to longtime Swift fans, as Swift isn’t shy to talk about love in terms of colors. In “Red,” Swift says, “Loving him was red,” however, as Swift has evolved, so has her view of love. She attributes it to being golden on the “Lover” album, and now it’s maroon. In comparison to Swift’s other analogies of love as color, “Maroon” is the most complex and reveals a glimpse into how Swift found love after being burned.
“Anti-Hero” is a dark revelation of Swift’s insecurities and how she believes she is the problem. With a great reference to “30 Rock” and a drum rhythm comparable to that of an ‘80s band, Swift created a song that is heartbreaking with a beat that makes me want to dance. “Anti-Hero” is a highlight of the album with insight into Swift’s fears of being the antagonist instead of the hero.
After Phoebe Bridgers’ verse in “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)”, fans were hopeful to hear another glamorous feature in “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey).” However, that hope was lost, as Del Rey is featured subtly in the background vocals on the track. Despite the lack of Del Rey, the song is exceptional, with strong imagery and delicate vocals.
It’s well known by Swift fan’s that the fifth song on her albums are her saddest tracks, including “Dear John” on “Speak Now” and “All Too Well” on “Red.” This tear-jerking list has a new addition in the fifth track on “Midnights,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Swift shines with this new confessional of her fears of being alone and yearning for love. “You’re On Your Own, Kid” will be on many of my sad girl Spotify playlists.
“Midnight Rain” has a production full of synth sounds and pop feels. Swift points out that her relationships failed because of her need for success. While Swift is talking about the end of relationships, the editing and her steamy vocals create a sexy track.
A moody, dark turn on the album is “Vigilante S***.” Swift is credited as the only writer for this eighth track on “Midnights,” where she created the narrative that she helped a woman get revenge on her cheating husband. Lines such as “She needed cold, hard proof, so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?” and “Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI” may indirectly call out Scott “Scooter” Braun. Braun bought Swift’s Big Machine Records masters, which led her to release new versions of her old albums.
My personal favorite on the album is track 13, “Mastermind.” In this closing song, Swift writes about how she created situations in order to see her boyfriend Alwyn. Swift writes, “I laid the groundwork, and then / Just like clockwork / The dominoes cascaded in a line / What if I told you I'm a mastermind?” In this chorus, she admits to creating scenarios for her to see her crush, and that appeals to my Type A personality.
While focusing on the darkest parts of herself and the night, Swift created an album that pulls themes from various albums but takes a darker, sexier approach. The album isn’t perfect. However, it is another addition to Swift’s discography that only adds to her repertoire. “Midnights” will be queued on my Spotify for quite some time.