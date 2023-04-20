Hailing from Grand Island, Nebraska, Maple Grenade released their new EP, “Nebraska and the Friends She Made Along the Way” on April 7, 2023.
The band consists of songwriter and guitarist Julian Gamboa Barrera, a sophomore film studies major, songwriter and guitarist Lewis Hendricks and drummer and producer Nate Ramirez.
Gamboa Barrera and Hendricks first encountered each other in middle school and were part of similar social circles, knowing one another from their orchestra class, but did not start the band until high school.
“In high school, I wanted to start a band, and I knew [Lewis] was musically inclined, so I just asked him if he wanted to be in a band,” Gamboa Barrera said.
The duo still needed a drummer, and the final piece of the band fell into place when Gamboa Barrera spotted Ramirez walking around with drumsticks outside of his high school freshman English class.
“One day, I don’t even know why, [Nate] was walking around with drumsticks, and we needed a drummer. So, I was like, ‘that guy Nate walked around with drumsticks once, he might be a drummer.” So, we asked him, and he joined,” Gamboa Barrera said.
The group’s name originates from a riffing session mocking Canada, where the trio joked that Canadians bled maple syrup, shot maple bullets and threw maple grenades.
“And then there was a pause, and we’re like wait a minute, that’s a good band name. It was originally just a placeholder, but it grew on us,” Hendricks said.
Over the next few years, the group bonded and became close friends, eventually culminating in the recording of their first album “All At Home.” The record started out as the trio messing around on GarageBand, but spiraled into something more ambitious.
“We didn’t originally think we were going to do an album. We were just like, hey let’s try something fun,” Ramirez said.
The group’s new EP “Nebraska and the Friends She Made Along the Way” began production in January of 2022. Initially, this process was complicated because Gamboa Barrera and Hendricks moved to Lincoln, while Ramirez stayed in Grand Island.
“[Lewis and I] were recording demos here and then sending them back to [Nate] so he could mix them, we’d send notes, and it was a really complicated process,” Gamboa Barrera said.
During this time, Ramirez would receive notes from Gamboa Barrera and Hendricks directing him as to what they wanted out of the mixes, and he would rigorously slave over the mixes of the tracks to get exactly what the group wanted.
“The way I start is pretty much the same — go track by track, instrument by instrument, EQing, compressing, stuff like that, doing that track by track and trying to overall get a general balance. Once the track is finished, I get their input,” Ramirez said.
This complex method of producing the record ceased once the trio moved into an apartment together in Lincoln, and the completion of the record was expedited significantly.
“We were working on it for a month or two, and then school and life got in the way, and it got put on pause for months. Until a few months ago, we all moved into an apartment together, and after that it took just a couple months,” Hendricks said.
Thematically, the EP deals with the three’s shared experience growing up in Grand Island, as well as nostalgia, divorce, the immigrant experience and cultural assimilation. The group took inspiration from acts like The Mountain Goats, The Decemberists, Ben Folds Five and The Altogether to craft the EP’s sound.
“It’s mostly about growing up, but it came from growing up in Grand Island. There’s a lot of different themes in there, but it’s mostly taken from our childhood’s into early adulthood,” Hendricks said.
With Maple Grenade fully united in Lincoln, the band hopes to start playing live shows and present a cohesive vision of their sound for a live audience.
“Now that [Nate’s] here, he’s got a drum set here, hopefully in the next six months, we can start playing electric, plugged-in shows and get our music finally fully realized live,” Gamboa Barrera said.