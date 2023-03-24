The Archives & Special Collections of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have curated an exhibit for UNL alumna and longest-serving Vietnam War correspondent Beverly Deepe Keever.
The display, entitled “When the Free Press Met Big Brother: Journalists’ Response to the Pressures of the Vietnam War,” is located within the lower level of Love Library South and contains photographs, letters and assorted writings of Keever to provide an insight into the life of both Keever and the correspondents of the war.
Keever, both an alumna of UNL as well as the longest-serving correspondent for the United States in the Vietnam War, donated the displayed materials to the university, according to Maddie White, a project archivist who curated the display.
White said that one reason for the creation of the exhibit was that 2023 represented a pivotal milestone in the war's history — a half-decade since its conclusion.
“With this being the 50th anniversary of the United States leaving Vietnam, it seemed like a good time to do an exhibit on the war,” White said.
White said the press was significant at this time in America, as the narrative they hoped to present came to contrast how members of the public felt.
“The United States was trying to be a democracy with freedom of the press,” White said. “At the same time, they are trying to control the narrative and the morale of the American public.”
White said the pressures placed on journalists such as Keever in this era were unlike those of her predecessors and that the exhibit hoped to reflect this through the diverse perspectives depicted.
“I think there were a lot of pressures put on journalists of such an odd little moment in history,” White said. “We were intentional in displaying the perspectives of not only Keever, but other women as correspondents, but Vietnamese people working in the press as well.
White said there were lasting effects of the Vietnam War on the relationship between government and press.
“It is a period where the relationship between the press and the government is really breaking down,” White said. “There was this feeling that you cannot trust anything the government says, which I think is still very true and has carried through to the current day.”
White said there were several ramifications of the conflict on the residents of Lincoln and the United States at large. She said exhibits like the one of Keever are important for students in the present to have access to.
“We have a large Vietnamese population that came here as refugees, and there are still Vietnam War veterans that are around,” White said. “In a way, it still haunts us to this day.”
Furthermore, the Keever Project has received some items not yet displayed either in the library or on the online archive, according to Ross Schroeder, a student archivist for the Keever collection.
“We have her typewriter and recordings we are hoping to digitize,” Schroeder said. “They are interviews she did in places such as Hanoi and Hue.”
These pieces will be available online while all other pieces will be available to observe on the lower level of Love Library South until the end of the spring semester.
“I think it is an important part of history that we do not really learn about,” Schroeder said. “What journalists did in Vietnam is a mystery to so many people, and this display shows it.”