If you find your walls a little bare during spring cleaning, it’s time to fill the creative void in your life. Whether you’ve been making mud pies since preschool or can’t seem to draw a stick person, visit these local art and craft studios around Lincoln to practice your skills or learn the basics of visual art.
Urban Legends Art Studio, 2632 N 48th St.
From canvas art to ceramics, Urban Legends Art Studio has everything to indulge your inner Van Gogh. This crafting studio is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but can also be reserved for private parties with five or more guests. Public classes are posted on their Facebook page. If you want an instructor-led option, consider attending a Bob Ross painting class on the last Friday of each month.
Urban Legends is the perfect place to design your own personalized door hangers, which are cut at the studio to fit your preferences. Other crafting options include creating glass art on glassware, canvas art, acrylic pours, alcohol-infused inks, ceramics and porch boards. If you prefer crafting in the comfort of your own home, there are also art kits available to-go with materials and instructions.
Makit Takit Craft Studio, 4750 Normal Blvd.
If your crafting board on Pinterest is piling up, it may be time to visit Makit Takit Craft Studio to finally hone your crafting skills. Makit Takit is open every day but Sunday and always has changing crafts for the seasons. Both reservations and walk-ins are available during open studio hours, with classes nearly every day listed on their website. In addition, each weekday, there’s a new special to help save money for your crafting extravaganza.
Makit Takit is perfect for all your DIY dreams without having to make a mess in your own home. The studio is complete with a splatter room, crafting studio, yarn studio and sewing opportunities. From slime and acrylic pours to wine tumblers and wood burning, there’s a craft for every eager artist. Come alone or bring your friends to make bath bombs and string art, or perhaps plan a trip with your roommates for pillow case decorating and door signs.
The Corky Canvas, 3700 S 9th St.
What better combination is there than painting and your favorite glass of wine? At The Corky Canvas, simply select a date and time that works best for you and enjoy your event with a classic paint and sip. Drinks average $4 to $7 and include wine, champagne, beer and non-alcoholic options. If you don’t consider yourself the next Leonardo da Vinci, these classes are led by instructors to recreate a featured painting.
While it’s encouraged to make group reservations, individual reservations are also welcomed along with private parties. Classes are $35 per person and are available for reservation on their website.
SayDoSay Pottery Studio, 1527 N Cotner Blvd.
Whether you love that one scene from the movie Ghost or are looking to indulge in one of the oldest art forms, SayDoSay Pottery Studio opens their doors to beginners and experienced pottery enthusiasts alike. Classes are offered Tuesday through Saturdays and will lead participants through the ceramic art form of building your own pottery pieces. Private single sessions, private workshops and group workshops are available to cater toward every artist entering the studio.
If you’re already comfortable with pottery, memberships are available with unlimited access to studio equipment. Memberships are available for a single day or for a whole year. Members also have the option to sell their personal work in the gallery. During your visit, plan to say hello to the owner’s dog as well. SayDoSay Pottery is owned and operated by University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna Mollie Leisinger.
Paint Yourself Silly, 4101 Pioneer Woods Drive #106 and 1501 Pine Lake Road #24
If you're interested in ceramics but are intimidated by creating the art piece, visit Paint Yourself Silly to choose from a selection of pre-designed pottery pieces. There’s three simple steps to Paint Yourself Silly: select your pottery piece, decide your paint colors and have fun painting. After you’re done painting your masterpiece, you will leave the piece to be fired in their kilns and prepared to pick up in about a week. Specials and events are available each weekday on their website.
Paint Yourself Silly is open every day of the week with two locations in Lincoln. When you’re ready to design your own pottery piece, the Pine Lake location teaches you how to slab-roll, coil pots and hand sculpt during weekdays. For $30, you’ll get a pound of clay to sculpt and the first kilning. Then, return during the regular paint sessions to finish your piece. At the Pioneer Woods location, consider embarking in glass fusion to combine glass pieces into a design to be melted together. Options include creating ornaments, jewelry, sun catchers and bowls or plates.