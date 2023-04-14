Halle Loneman, a junior marketing major, recently held a pop-up art shop at her sorority, Alpha Phi, and is continuing to grow her brand through a social media art account.
On March 31, she held her first pop-up shop where she sold prints ranging from Greek houses to Lincoln icons.
Loneman started her artistic journey in elementary school. She remembers taking art classes where she learned everything from glass work to simple pencil drawings with an art teacher outside of the classroom between second and eighth grade.
During high school, she created pieces on larger canvas with a focus on adding texture.
“I would take cardboard and lay it on top of the canvas then paint acrylic on the base of the canvas and on the top of the cardboard to add even more texture,” Loneman said.
Due to the compact spaces after moving to college, Loneman decided to shift her artistic focus to digital art with applications like Procreate.
“I got more into line work and less painting and more design,” Loneman said. “I’ve definitely gotten more in that realm, and I’ve still done a few paintings, but I feel like it’s less realistic to paint a whole painting on just a regular college night.”
For Loneman, she said it is fun to see what people like about her art because she felt like she didn’t know what people gravitated toward until they were coming in and buying her work.
Loneman said that she creates her art for girls that want to be trendy without being basic. She said that she thinks so many people have the same artwork hanging in their rooms
“I want to appeal to those colors because they’re easy to match,” Loneman said. “If I’m able to match it but not have things that are super basic, then I would love to have my artwork up in their room and that to feel special for them.”
She is grateful that her art is able to create a platform where other students can relate and feel seen when seeing their greek house or favorite thing drawn.
Loneman recounts that her biggest supporters are her close friends and family members. She said she is honored when her friends show up to her pop-ups, comment and share her work.
During the pop-up, Loneman mentioned how two UNL students walked in and they were talking about how Loneman was selling a piece that the customers were looking at on her social media account.
“That meant a lot to me because I was like ‘oh, she’s been looking at it and talking about it,’ so I think those are my biggest supporters not only my close friends that hype me up but the people that show up and they’re really interested in it,” Loneman said.
From one of her biggest supporters, Maggie Lashley, a senior marketing major, Loneman’s art reflects her personality.
“Halle is an extremely warm, bright and creative person. Her artwork is pleasing, vibrant and cohesive. Her color choice and sketchy style is beautiful and her own. Each piece she creates is individualistic, and each time she shares her art, I am excited to view it,” Lashley said.
In Lashley’s eyes, Loneman’s art has continued to improve over the years.
“If I were to promote Halle’s work, I would tell someone that if you are looking for lively, unique and visually striking, Halle Loneman is your girl. She truly has pieces for everyone,” Lashley said.