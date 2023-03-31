From playing at local theaters to sidewalks, local musicians play on any platforms available to get their names out there. Lincoln native Ingrid Griffin found herself like any other local artist, playing anywhere she could.
Griffin said that music was a constant for her growing up. Her father has been a big push to start her own career in the music industry. She is a junior music industry major at the University of Southern California (USC). Griffin said that her and her father’s similar music taste has helped her further her music interest.
“I grew up listening to my parents' favorite music. It’s something I’ve always shared with my dad because he’s a drummer; he drums in a couple of bands back home,” Griffin said. “We share the same taste in music with 60s and 70s music. So that really got me into it and then performing was theater.”
During her time in Lincoln, Griffin started performing at local businesses to help launch her image as a musician and performer. However, that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, this disruption didn’t stop Griffin from singing.
“When I was in Lincoln, it was a lot about theater, but then COVID-19 hit. I couldn’t perform. I shifted gears to music and through the pandemic, I did little concerts on my front porch and invited all my neighbors,” Griffin said. “That got me ready for bigger gigs where I started performing at coffee shops and playing on the sidewalks in the Haymarket.”
Since attending USC, Griffin has self-released numerous songs as well as publicized herself as a musician. One opportunity within the USC Thornton School of Music has allowed Griffin to work alongside sophomore music industry major Betsy Schmeler to gain experience on how to self-promote songs and her image.
“I love her story of being from Nebraska to L.A. I also think that it’s really cool being a woman in her genre, too,” Schmeler said.
Being from Lincoln has exposed Griffin to different genres of music that are less popular in Los Angeles. It has also helped Griffin build herself to fit into the “Midwestern nice” stereotype. Griffin said that she always feels welcomed back by the Nebraska local music scene whenever she comes home.
“The music scene in Lincoln is awesome. It’s so underrated in my opinion. I feel it’s a stereotype here in Los Angeles that Midwesterners are really nice, but it’s true and it’s awesome,” Griffin said. “Every time I play back home, the people are always so kind, and it’s really refreshing. The other Lincoln musicians who I’ve watched have always been an inspiration.”
Within the last year, Griffin has put out four self-released songs, and she has many more underway. She works with directing majors from the USC School of Cinematic Arts to film music videos. Griffin released a music video for her song “Red Cup” last spring in collaboration with film students and is in the works to release another video.
“I’m currently working with a directing major at USC to film a music video. I filmed one last spring for a different song, which was a really cool experience because the film school here is great and the directors I’ve worked with have been awesome,” Griffin said. “I’m finishing up with a song called “Aphrodite,” and it’s a folky acoustic song, so later I’ll be shooting for that song with a director soon.”
With one year left at USC, Griffin has started looking into what she wants to do after graduating. Following her interest in the country genre, Griffin plans to relocate south to relish in the breeding grounds of country music.
“After I graduate, I want to move somewhere like Nashville or maybe Austin, Texas. I want to be in the southern music scene as a songwriter,” Griffin said.