When most people think of instrumental music, they usually imagine boring study tunes or background coffee shop vibes. One Lincoln band is changing this stigma with wordless music that they say is anything but boring.
Goosehound is a Lincoln-based math rock band made up of four friends in their mid-20s. Together, they make instrumental songs with the goal of having fun and making their music exciting and enjoyable. On April 8, they released a three-track EP entitled “Please Excuse My Dark Ambient Swag” which exemplifies their commitment to these goals.
Zack Gearhart, who plays guitar in Goosehound, said that, despite what the title may suggest, the EP actually has nothing to do with dark ambient music. Since their songs lack lyrics, the group is able to name their records whatever they think is funny and sounds good, and the EP title is a good example of that.
“The acronym for that is PEMDAS,” Gearhart said. “And, since we’re math rock, it’s a math joke.”
Gearhart said part of the reason the group decided to make instrumental music was that they couldn't find a singer that matched their aesthetic. Isaac Uttecht, the band’s bassist, added that the lack of lyrics is also largely due to the fact that the musicians gravitate toward instrumental music in their free time outside of the band.
“A lot of us also enjoy listening to instrumental music,” Uttecht said. “I really enjoy it, and I’m happy to play it.”
Gearhart, Uttecht and guitarist Trevor Kreuzberg started Goosehound in 2017 after all of the musicians’ previous bands coincidentally broke up around the same time. The band’s current drummer, Ethan Hardesty, didn’t join until later that year when he and Kreuzberg — schoolmates since they were 13 — were able to reconnect.
“It just kinda worked out where they were like, ‘Hey, do you wanna play some heavier, weird crap?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great to me,’” Hardesty said. “We reconnected in late 2017, and in early 2018, we finally started playing some good shows.”
The four bandmates agreed that their chemistry in Goosehound is unmatched compared to their previous musical endeavors. Kreuzberg said they are supportive of each other in the writing process and feel comfortable giving constructive criticism, which leads to a better experience and better music. Kreuzberg said the band’s freedom supporting each other also leads to creative freedom and diverse sounds throughout their discography.
“We have more artistic freedom with this band,” Kreuzberg said. “We kind of just play whatever we want. We have a country-ish song. We have a weird, old, jazzy, dancy, goblin waltz song. Goofy stuff, heavier stuff. It’s a lot of fun.”
When it comes to writing music, Gearhart said he has a strategy for creating interesting instrumental tracks.
“I pull from a lot of standard music emotions, like D minor is the sad key,” Gearhart said. “A big part of it is taking songs and making sure that there is still a chorus element, where people can identify a rhythm part that can be easily sung in their head.”
The band tries to share the fun they have writing their songs with the audiences at concerts. One element that they recently added to their live performances is bringing a television on stage so that people have something to watch while the band plays. Other than that, Hardesty said they keep the audience engaged with their energy and shenanigans.
“People can expect a lot of energy,” Hardesty said. “It’s just kinda all over the place. If you find a groove, stick with the groove. You’re gonna want to dance, but you’re also gonna kinda look confused, and that’s okay. We just want you to have a good time.”
Gearhart said that attending a live instrumental show can be unusual for people who have never been to one before, but that it is also enriching.
“I do think it’s a different experience,” Gearhart said. “A lot of people connect to vocals, and [instrumental music] kind of forces you into a different comfort zone. It forces you to focus on something other than vocals, which can be new for someone who doesn’t play an instrument.”
Despite their passion for the music, the group is aware that not everyone is going to love their music’s lack of lyrics as much as they do, but it does not hinder them from having fun with the audience.
“There’s not going to be judgment if you don’t like it,” Gearhart said. “A part of the instrumental stuff that we do live is bringing the energy. So, you may not be into the instrumental, but you enjoy seeing us make a fool of each other on stage. That’s totally cool. We’re doing this because we have fun, and if you like it, cool. If you don’t like it, we’ll still have a drink with you, still hang out and we’ll still have a good time.”