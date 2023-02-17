With the last two years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and held back until warmer weather, this was the first year back to normalcy for Lincoln Exposed.
This past weekend, five local bars hosted the annual music festival from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11. The festival featured over 80 bands performing at the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.
This was the 18th anniversary of Lincoln Exposed, which was started by Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. For the last two years, this festival was held later in the year instead of during the winter due to indoor restrictions.
This event relies on promoting and getting the word out about the bands performing. Local businesses and radio stations play a big part in helping out venues. The radio host for Local Bandwidth on 104.1 The Blaze goes by Luna on the air. She said her show is a way to promote local music not only for this event, but in general.
“It’s just two hours of all original local music. I’m trying to help these bands promote where they’re playing,” Luna said. “We focus on original music because it’s harder to get your personal music that you’ve written out there, especially when you’re just starting out.”
For many of the bands that performed, this year wasn’t their first time performing at Lincoln Exposed. Lanie Schlueter, rhythm guitarist from Estrogen Projection, said her band returned to the festival because it’s an opportunity to see other local bands.
“We performed last year with Lincoln Exposed,” Schlueter said. “It’s always a blast to get to play festivals, especially the ones that are local, because we get to go see our friends who are also in bands and then make connections with bands that we don’t know as well.”
For many of the venues that host this event, they have set genres that concert-goers can expect to see. In general, the Zoo Bar falls under the blues genre for live music, however, this year, the 1867 Bar housed that genre.
Lincoln Exposed gives a chance to not only explore different genres but test out what genres could attract an audience in the future based on the crowd. Luna said Lincoln Exposed gives residents and venues the opportunity to hear new music.
“This event is a chance for people to go and experience genres of bands that they never would have tried before, as well as maybe even bars,” Luna said. “This is a chance to really get a cross section of the amazing talent Lincoln has. On a week-to-week basis, it’s hard to grasp the talent Lincoln offers, and this allows people to have a taste of how big the scene is.”
Zooey Rudd, vocalist from The Zooeys, said that he enjoys the ability to focus on performing rather than the logistics and technical aspects.
“What’s fun about Lincoln Exposed is that it’s not like one of the bigger shows where you have all these things to juggle prior to the performance,” Rudd said. “You don’t have to do any organizing with this festival, you just show up and perform.”
An event of this magnitude takes a while to plan out and schedule. However, the organizers let the performers know when they are needed and what to expect. Schlueter said Estrogen Projection plans on returning to this festival in the future in part to the helpfulness of those in charge.
“Lincoln Exposed is such a fun festival. We just love that we get to see all of our friends play as well. There’s something really special about that,” Schlueter said. “The organizers are always great and very communicative.”
Lincoln is a big city filled with talent throughout. Lincoln Exposed is a reminder that the music scene is everywhere. Rudd from The Zooeys said that this festival helps bring together local bands to foster Lincoln’s musical talent.
“Being able to check out other bands makes me feel like we’re more of a tight-knit community, which is something Lincoln sort of struggles with in some ways,” Rudd said. “Lincoln has a cool music scene, but it sometimes feels like we’re all building little things, rather than building one big thing together. Lincoln Exposed allows us that avenue to come together as a music community, which is really great.”