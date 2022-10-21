The Lied Center for Performing Arts is more than a stage to draw artists from around the world — it’s a home filled with memories. Performer Megan Campbell remembers dancing as a young child on the big stage and is now returning as a professional to once again show her growth as a dancer and performer in the broadway show “Chicago.”
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, “Chicago” is returning to the Lied Center for the first time in 10 years. There are four opportunities to see the highly awarded show at 7:30 p.m. between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28.
Matthew Boring, the deputy director for the Lied Center, said “Chicago” will be the official kickoff for the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.
“It’s a big deal to kick off our season with Chicago,” Boring said. “We’re almost sold out for the show. There’s going to be over 8,000 people coming to the four performances and it’s definitely one of the biggest Broadway kickoffs we’ve had in several seasons.”
This will be Campbell’s return to the stage as she performs for the first time in 17 years in “Chicago.”
Born in Illinois, Campbell moved to Lincoln in elementary school. Now, Campbell plays Liz, also known as Pop, in the “Cell Block Tango,” and understudies Matron “Mama” Morton.
Campbell began dancing at the age of three, but she began her training when she was seven years old at True Dance and Company in Lincoln, where they trained her heavily in ballet with a little bit of musical theater and jazz.
“I was also part of the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company, so I actually was a part of ‘The Nutcracker’ that performs every year at the Lied Center,” Campbell said. “I’m very excited to be coming back as a professional now to perform there. It’ll be a little surreal.”
Campbell’s role in “Chicago” started in January just months before the pandemic shut down a majority of performing arts. She said the cast was able to start up again this past July and will be touring until May.
“[‘Chicago’] is something that’s truly near and dear to my heart,” Campbell said. “They always tell us in rehearsals that the show will change your life and how you think about shows and performing and just as a human. I do believe that it’s something that really makes a person grow working on the show.”
Campbell said she is very thankful for the team of directors and choreographers who are responsible for creating the current “Chicago” show from the original 1975 production by Bob Fosse and the 1996 revival.
“They have allowed room for discovery within the show, but they also have that iconic Mr. Fosse movement that is so specific,” Campbell said. “You’re always able to discover something new and go deeper within the movement.”
Boring, who has attended several stagings of “Chicago,” said that he feels like it’s a new show each time he’s seen it.
“It has that continued freshness which most Broadway shows don’t have,” Boring said.
Tickets can be purchased from the Lied Center’s website. Boring said that because the band for “Chicago” is on stage, they were able to release some seats in the first three rows of the orchestra pit.
“It’s a chance to sit right up front, which is something that you don’t always get at a Broadway show,” Boring said.
Campbell described “Chicago” as theater gold.
“It’s a classic Broadway jazz story. From the music on stage, the band is just as much a part of the show as we are. It’s fun, it’s satirical, it’s high energy. There’s the little bit of glitz and glam, and there’s heavy storytelling,” Campbell said. “It’s funny, it’s smart, it’s witty, and I think there’s something for everyone to find that they love within ‘Chicago.’”