All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, The Zoo Bar, 8:15 p.m.
By Ryan Luetkemeyer
The Zoo Bar filled up quickly Friday, Sept. 23 for a performance from jazz and soul rock band, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns.
The band consisted of two guitarists, one being the lead singer, one bassist, one trumpet, a keyboard player and a drummer.
Frontwoman Rebecca Lowry got the crowd involved early, as she encouraged everyone to clap along to lead off their second song. The audience responded well and kept the energy at a high for the whole performance.
It was clear that the band wanted a lively crowd, as they repeatedly urged anyone willing to get up and dance.
Throughout the performance, band members could be seen smiling, laughing and playing off each other's talents. There was an obvious chemistry between them that went far beyond just the music being played.
One tune was a passionate love song that displayed a back-and-forth performance from the vocalist and trumpet player, culminating in a soothing, yet powerful trumpet solo that was met with cheers from the crowd.
Aside from being a talented vocalist, Lowry might also have a career in comedy given how she led into each song.
“This next song is dedicated to all the hot moms,” Lowry said.
The band finished it’s performance with a song titled, “Swing Back Baby Blues,” that left the packed crowd gathered as close to the stage as possible, dancing the night away.
Lowry ended the show by saying to the crowd,“I think you’re all beautiful.”
Noah Floersch, Duffy’s Backlot, 9:15 p.m.
By Ryan Luetkemeyer
Noah Floersch, alternative and indie rock artist, made his return to Duffy’s Backlot Friday Sept. 23.
Floersch was joined by eight additional band members on trumpet, drums, keyboard, guitars, bass and background vocals.
If Floersch’s nearly 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify wasn’t enough to display his popularity, then the mosh pit that formed before the performance started was.
Floersch’s energy was unmatched on the stage as he jumped and danced around, while trying his best to catch his breath when it was time to start singing again.
“Too much jumping around and too many beers in the belly,” Floersch said. “I was burping that whole time.”
Floersch encouraged the crowd to get involved on one of his favorite songs he’s ever written, “Lavender.”
“There is really nothing sweeter than having an audience sing back my song to me,” Floersch said. “So thank you for that.”
Floersch pulled crowds away from the bar as he screamed into the microphone with an unrivaled amount of passion towards the end of his song, “Green Flash Sunset,” a song about falling in love.
Two of the songs during his set were covers, but he did both songs justice as he energetically performed, “As it Was” by Harry Styles, and for his encore, “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance.
The audience at Duffy’s Backlot clearly enjoyed Floersch’s performance. He is a can’t-miss should he return to Lincoln Calling next year or in the local Lincoln music scene.