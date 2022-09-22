Black Ophanim, Union Plaza, 5:30 p.m.
By Alyssa Johnson
Lincoln Calling 2022 kicked off on Sept. 22 with a relaxed Latin jazz set from Black Ophanim. Composed of four band members on the piano, drums, electric bass and electric guitar, the band powered through the clouds and cold to deliver a carefree and groovy set.
As part of both Lincoln Calling and Hub & Soul, the performance was open to the public with an audience consisting of all ages. With the ongoing city traffic rushing by on Antelope Valley Parkway, even cyclists couldn’t help but stop to listen to the melodic tunes.
Throughout the set, each musician performed a passionate solo to not only highlight their own talents, but display their freestyling skills. Black Ophanim played their own jazzy and upbeat rendition of “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” followed by a song based on anime.
In between songs, pianist and frontman of the band Jonathan Leach, voiced the difficulty of playing instruments in the cold. One kind hearted audience member brought Leach a package of disposable hand warmers to keep his fingers loose.
Towards the end of their set, the music style took quite the turn from bossa nova elevator music to tangy electronic piano effects.
“We’re probably going to get weird, sorry,” Leach said before playing the band’s song, “Narcissist.”
If Mario Kart is ever searching for a new song to feature on Rainbow Road, “Narcissist” with Leach’s piano skills are an ideal fit.
Jarana, Union Plaza, 7 p.m.
By Alyssa Johnson
Between musical groups, the audience was encouraged to visit the vendors gathered near the ampitheatre. Spectators were eager to visit the food trucks, after the scent of savory cuisine continuously drifted through the air. The food trucks included Motor Food, Rutabagas Comfort Food and Street Treats. The Hub Cafe was also open with a selection of vendors with local craft beers and ciders.
When Jarana took over the amphitheater, lead guitarist, Daniel Martinez, made it very clear that the audience was going to get their cardio in while fighting the cold. Jarana, Spanish for partying, proved true to its namesake with this set, including a consistent upbeat and soulful performance.
The instrumentalists on stage included two guitarists, an upright bassist, a drummer and a conguero, a drummer who specializes in the Cuban hand drum called a conga. The five musicians performed a fusion of South American, African and Mediterranean music while audience members made their way to the dance floor to move in time with the irresistible beats of a salsa.
“We’re going to dance so we can warm up,” Martinez said as the crowd tapped their feet and swayed along to the Latin music.
Twenty minutes into the hour and a half set, Martinez taught a Latin Dance 101 class to involve the audience in the best way possible. To calm any possible nerves, he told the show-goers to ignore the cameras and social media crews and to simply liberate themselves through dance. In the middle of the song, he broke down the dance moves, beginning with the fingers and wrists then moving down to the hips and finally the feet. By this point, nearly every single person in the amphitheater was on their feet and conquering the cold.
Jarana was clearly a people-pleasing band; they even sang “Happy Birthday to You” to a fan. Other recognizable songs included “Hotel California” and “La Bamba.” While the crowd took some breaks to sit and soak in the music, they never failed to once again fill up the dance space.
Jarana’s energy was immaculate, and the audience matched it in every way as they grooved the night away. In their final song, both guitarists held their guitars on their shoulders and behind their head, showing off their notable talent.
The night ended with light sprinkles of rain as the crowd chanted “Uno más” prompting a quick encore.
“Zoolarious,” The Zoo Bar, 8 p.m.
By Sawyer Belair
Though there was a lack of music, there was a chorus of laughter to cap off the opening night of Lincoln’s biggest music festival.
Nestled into the cozy confines of The Zoo Bar, the aptly-named “Zoolarious” comedy showcase provided an emphatic exclamation mark to day one of Lincoln Calling 2022.
With the faces of various visiting musical icons plastered along the walls, comics from across the region lined up to deliver a night of varying hues of comedy, some boisterous and brash, others dorky and relatable and all of them imbued with the palpable anticipation of the crowd.
Following a 40-minute delay, “Zoolarious” kicked off with a brief set from the night’s MC, Jake Gardner.
After distributing high-fives across the crowd, Gardner rattled off a slew of raunchy jokes. With subject matter ranging from homeless people to a baseball announcer having an existential crisis, he managed to maintain a disheveled and drunken temperament all the while.
Rolling right into the next act, Gardner introduced the night’s opener, Benny Putz, a native Nebraskan self-describing his appearance as “if White Jesus got ‘Queer Eyed.’” Putz evoked a not-so-tough-guy persona, with material alternating between mens’ fashion — or lack thereof — his distant past as a Christian worship leader and his love of Aaron Rodgers.
In a trend that would continue throughout the night, the showcase’s next act kicked the energy and outrageousness of the night up another notch.
Kate “Ham” Clancy, a fiery blonde transplant to Nebraska from upstate New York, discussed shoplifting from Walmart, the pitfalls of being loudmouthed and generation-defining events from 2001 — namely, the debut of the Fast & Furious franchise.
With a presence and booming voice only matched in size by his mop of curly black hair, Brian Barbecue cranked the heat up to a boil before he’d even grabbed hold of the microphone and marched on stage to the tune of Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” — a song he later called the “ultimate corporate bop.”
Barbecue wasted no time pummeling the crowd, jumping into his act with vigor and force and ripping through a repertoire of bits that covered everything from American television to why Arkansas should be nuked.
As the final act before the night’s headliner, Mattison Merritt had no shortage of energy. Based out of Chicago, but a native to Lincoln, Merritt brought an otherworldly level of zaniness to her act.
The short-haired brunette alternated between overly enthused dancing to groovy music, wistfully pondering her dream job of managing a unionized Hooters and making it on “The Bachelor” and bemoaning adults who actually enjoy Shakespeare.
Though he was of average-height and average-build, headliner Phil Morris’s 20-minute set was anything but ordinary. After a laughter-filled night of spoken-word comedy with a healthy dose of slapstick, the crowd was left in temporary disbelief as the Kansas City-based Morris hoisted a guitar from the back of the stage.
What followed was an act in a class of its own, melding the former two mediums with musical melodies to produce a dorky yet undeniably entertaining experience that demanded the audience’s attention, eliciting laughter along with the occasional, intentional cringe.
Morris’s material was at times personal, reflecting on body positivity and his one-sided relationship with his cat through song. At other times, it was absolutely random, including a hot dog themed melody and pantomiming his own imaginary band that included every instrument conceivable.
The Kansas City native ended his act in spectacular fashion, donning a leather jacket and aviators to play the role of a clearly deluded self-described “badass” and miming a skit that included disembodied gunshots, punches, kicks and vehicular manslaughter.