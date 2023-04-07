Like many other people, Barbie and specifically Barbie movies were an essential piece of my childhood. I remember having countless DVDs of Barbie movies and watching them on repeat during road trips or just when I felt like it.
With the resurgence of Barbie movies all over social media and the new Greta Gerwig “Barbie” film releasing this year, I decided to see if my favorite Barbie movies were still as magical as they were when I first watched them.
So, I grabbed my boyfriend and decided to binge 15 hours of Barbie movies. Since I couldn’t cover all Barbie movies, I limited my list to my favorite movies when I was younger. Even though I watched 10 movies, I decided to list my top four.
“Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses”
This movie has Barbie as a princess named Genevieve with 11 sisters. Their father, King Randolph, asks his cousin, Duchess Rowena, to teach the girls how to be princesses. Rowena uses this opportunity to poison the king in order to take over as queen. In doing this, Rowena makes the princesses' lives boring and bans their favorite activity: dancing.
The princesses discover a portal to a magic land that allows them to dance the night away. With this place to escape to, the princesses plot how to save their father and the kingdom.
Without a shadow of a doubt, “Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses” is the best Barbie movie. It had been my favorite when I was younger, and watching it now has only reaffirmed my opinion.
The scene where all the princesses dance with princes made of gold sparked my love for dance, and it is one of my favorite Barbie scenes of all time.
“Barbie as the Island Princess”
Shipwrecked as a child, Barbie plays Rosella, also known as Ro, a princess raised on a tropical island with animals as her friends and family. Prince and soon-to-be King Antonio stumbles across Ro and the island she lives on during an expedition. The two quickly fall in love, but Antonio is betrothed to Princess Luciana, daughter of the antagonist Queen Ariana. Ro is dismissed by the king as she isn’t royalty, and Queen Ariana poisons all the animals in the kingdom in hopes of getting Ro banned so that Princess Luicana can marry Prince Antonio.
“Barbie as the Island Princess” has the best villain, villain song and is overall the funniest Barbie movie. To this day, I still quote Queen Ariana and her iconic snarky personality.
“Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia”
In this movie, Barbie plays a fairy named Elina who travels to Mermaidia to save Nalu, the prince of the mermaids, and the entire kingdom of Mermaidia.
Even though Mermaidia is a sequel, I believe it is far better than “Barbie: Fairytopia.” The villain Laverna was okay, but the fungi henchmen were so funny as both villains and comic relief. Bibble is the best Barbie sidekick of all time — I can’t explain why with words, it can only be understood through watching him.
“Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus”
In this film, Barbie plays a princess named Annika who is turned into a statue by the evil wizard Wenlock after rejecting his offer of marriage. She is rescued by a pegasus named Brietta, who turns out to be her long lost sister cursed by Wenlock. Annika and Brietta are joined by Prince Aidan in their quest to defeat Wenlock and save her kingdom.
Even though I’m ranking this movie fourth, it is amazing, just like the other Barbie movies. As far as Barbie villains go, Wenlock is the most attractive Barbie villain, so he was nice to look at.
Shiver, the polar bear sidekick, is the weakest sidekick out of all the Barbie movies. She was not memorable or interesting like Bibble from “Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia.” I enjoyed how sassy Brietta is because it’s not often we see movies where women with confidence and sass are idolized. “Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus” is progressive with their characterization of women.
All of the Barbie movies are engaging in their own special ways. While these are my top four favorites, that doesn’t mean any of the Barbie movies are bad. Through my 15-hour Barbie journey, I can confidently say that the animated Barbie movies are great for all people of all ages.