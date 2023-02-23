The debut of “Legally Blonde the Musical” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts begins today and goes until Feb. 25. This stop will mark the second state the production performs in this year, with over 25 states and one international stop on the schedule.
“Legally Blonde the Musical” is based on the hit movie, “Legally Blonde,” following Elle Woods, who wants nothing more than to marry the love of her life, Warner, but after being deemed “too blonde,” she sets out to prove that she isn’t. Elle follows Warner to Harvard Law in an attempt to win him back, but she actually discovers there’s more to her than looks.
In the musical, all the main characters from the movie are brought back. This includes Elle Woods’ rival, Vivienne Kensington played by Lea Sevola. Sevola said that her character is seen as the bad guy for the majority of the movie as well as the musical.
“Vivienne Kensington is the antagonist for most of the show. Elle and her butt heads because they’re both really ambitious people but have ambitions that sort of go against each other,” Sevola said. “Vivienne is a very high achieving student at Harvard Law. She is very rigid and set in her ways. Anyone who gets in the way of that is in trouble.”
The original movie was released over 20 years ago. Since then, there has been a sequel released, a third movie that is in the works and the rise of Elle Woods as a pop culture icon. This musical is just one of the many products to come from the original release back in 2001. Deputy Director of the Lied Center Matthew Boring said shows like Legally Blonde are special due to their ability to hold success.
“This musical interjects a lot of original songs that were written just for this Broadway musical. It takes some of those story components and puts them into a musical form,” Boring said. “It’s a different way to experience the same story that had tremendous success and continues to have success long after it was released. There’s not a lot of movies that have [the] multigenerational success that Legally Blonde has.”
There are major cities surrounding Lincoln that offer venues to put on Broadway shows. However, these productions are looking for venues that can guarantee good ticket sales and an entertained audience.
“When we’re working with Broadway shows, productions are looking to play markets that can have a good turnout for it. For Legally Blonde, we have over 8,000 people coming. We’re 99% sold out, and students are a factor in that because that’s a market performers want to play for,” Boring said.
Preparations for this musical have been undergoing since September of last year. Sevola said the cast spent two weeks in New York City followed by 10 days in Fayetteville, Arkansas. For technical preparations, it took about a month to prepare for the show’s opening night. As far as character preparation goes, Sevola started creating her version of Vivienne immediately.
“Even before production preparations, I was doing a lot of character development. Once I knew I booked the role, I was able to start reading the script,” Sevola said. “I was understanding what’s going on between the lines and trying to find out who I want my character to be, how I want her to appear on stage and where she belongs in the greater story.”
Lincoln, being a smaller city compared to some surrounding cities where tours often stop, can make it harder to gain the attention of those tours. However, there has been an increase in productions coming in thanks to the success previous shows have had.
“Lincoln’s definitely a growing Broadway market. We’ve grown dramatically over the last five years and the past sales’ success is what gives productions confidence to perform here,” Boring said. “Just knowing that they are going to be performing in a city like Lincoln that’s supportive and excited to have the top Broadway shows playing in our city gives the tours the confidence that the audience will be excited too.”
Tonight marks the opening night for “Legally Blonde the Musical” in Lincoln. This lighthearted musical is sold out of tickets and is expected to have a good turnout. Sevola said those who are seeing the show are guaranteed a good time.
“If you’re going to see this show, you’re in for a really fun night at the theater. You’re going to laugh, dance in your seat and have a great night,” Sevola said. “No matter what mood you walk into the theater with, when you walk out, you’ll have a smile on your face.”