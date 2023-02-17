Latent Space Exploration, An Art Exhibition, seeks to explore and reexamine some of arts marquee movements through the lens of artificial intelligence.
The exhibit is held on Nebraska Innovation Campus until Feb. 28. Anyone can visit the exhibit any day until then from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The exhibit serves as a partnership between Innovation Campus and Joey Hillam, a member of Innovation Campus, who credits his modern style with capturing the attention of the campus staff.
“I was approached by one of the folks who runs the Innovation Campus,” Hillam said. “He saw me printing out my works and thought they would be a great fit for the gallery.”
Hillam, a craftsman by trade, discovered AI art within the thralls of the pandemic and sought to put a spin on it, which is fully on display in his works at the exhibit.
“The pieces I have up right now have some cubist influences, surrealist influences and some more classic, painterly textures,” Hillam said. “The goal is to bring the two together, having the modern technology and the classic feel.”
The versatility of Hillams work has resulted in a large audience having made the trek to Innovation Campus, according to Brooke Goedert, the culture and operations manager for Nebraska Innovation Campus.
“We have partners here on campus who have come out to see it,” Goedert said. “We have had those from the community interested in stopping by, as well as students.”
According to Hillam, his entire gallery was self-curated. This is a feat, considering the sheer volume of art he has produced over his time in the space, which credits to his honed eye in recognizing those pieces he truly loves.
“I would say a good piece jumps out at me pretty quick,” Hillam said. “I do not know how many tens of thousands of pieces I have generated — I must have files full.”
With that level of output and time spent working, he said he hopes the exhibit could serve as an introduction to the world of gallery grade AI art for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student body.
“I would say for anyone who has seen AI art online, but only the kind of concept art which tends to be popular, and you haven't been exposed to some of the more advanced things AI can do, then this is a huge opportunity,” Hillam said.
Though the exhibit is entirely free of cost to any interested in attending, all of Hillam’s curated pieces are available for purchase following the event, with 60% of proceeds going directly to the artist.
“We support artists here in Lincoln and love to be a space where artists desire to put up their work,” Goedert said. “A place where artists, like Hillam, can display their work for the first time, and where we can be that safe space for them.”
Hillam took the chance to give the visitors a great experience.
“I created and picked out my favorite pieces that I really thought would fit,” Hillam said. “The really good stuff.”