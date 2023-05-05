Collecting antiques and hand-me-downs is a hobby that has grown in size with the help of craft shows and thrift stores. However, these locations may not offer goodies for every customer that ventures in. A festival that occurs right here in Nebraska has become a solution to this problem: Junkstock.
Founded in 2012 by Sara Alexander and Danelle Schlegelmilch, Junkstock is a nationally recognized vintage festival that is held twice a year. This festival was created with the intention of bringing the junking community together in the Midwest. Schlegelmilch said Junkstock has a little bit for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s a festival where vintage and handmade artists and vendors come together to sell their goods along with a food festival and musical festival all rolled into one,” Schlegelmilch said.
The idea of Junkstock came from Alexander’s love of taking old items and restoring them to create new things out of them. Schlegelmilch said she and Alexander put their heads together to create a show for this shared love.
“[Alexander] started collecting a bunch of things and sold them at shows that are similar to Junkstock. Alexander had the idea of wanting to create her own event and with my background in marketing and public relations, we founded Junkstock,” Schlegelmilch said. “Our first show had 30 vendors and thousands of people showed up to our surprise. We had no idea how crazy it’d get.”
The vendors at Junkstock are from all over the country, with the list of vendors at Junkstock continuing to grow in size. Schlegelmilch said Alexander curates the list of vendors every year.
“We have an application on our website for people who are interested in being a vendor. [Alexander] curates all the vendors herself just to make sure we have a good collection of different kinds of vendors and not all selling the same items,” Schlegelmilch said. “Alexander strategically picks who gets in and we actually have a waiting list at this point for people who want to be in the show.”
One of the vendors for this year’s spring show is Honey Creek Farm Goods from Iowa. Founder Patty Downs said this is the business’s first time at Junkstock since the creation of the business in 2019.
“I’ve always shopped here. And you know, we’ve always walked around with all the other vendors,” Downs said. “It’s always been kind of a dream of ours to be a Junkstock vendor. It’s something that you strive for.”
Junkstock vendors offer handmade items, including candles, woodwork and custom signs. Each of these vendors has their own stations at Junkstock to showcase their products, whether that be barns, vendors’ own vehicles or on stands.
Downs said the business purchased a vehicle just for the festival.
“We made our trailer [that’s here at Junkstock]. We stripped it down and completely redid it so that way we could come out here to Junkstock,” Downs said.
Since the creation of Junkstock, the festival has been featured in USA Today, Better Homes and Gardens and Midwest Living. This national recognition has brought in thousands of visitors to Nebraska. Schlegelmilch said it has been great seeing the festival bring in out-of-state visitors.
“I think it’s really put us on the map for being able to host diverse festivals. Omaha has always been known for baseball and the Berkshire Hathaway events, but being able to host something that’s really fun and funky and brings people back to a good old farm in Nebraska is really unique for people to get to visit,” Schlegelmilch said.
Junkstock is held two times a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. The spring session is underway with May 5-7 being the second weekend. Schlegelmilch said Junkstock is fun for all of those involved.
“We just want to be able to offer a place for local entrepreneurs to be able to have a fun spot to come and share what they’re creating with the world. It’s a fun spot for families to also be able to come out and get back to the basics,” Schlegelmilch said. “To be able to roam around the farm, enjoy some live music and support all the local vendors, too.”