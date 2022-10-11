Shortly after turning 21, I spent a few summer days drinking around the world in Walt Disney World Resort Epcot. While not every drink deserved five stars in my book, the experience opened my eyes to a wide variety of cultural alcoholic beverages. This past weekend, I had the opportunity to drink around the state at Sip Nebraska hosted at the Haymarket Park.
As someone who primarily drinks wine, this opportunity left me sighing in relief at sweet wines and puckering at the more sour and dry beverages. Here are some of the samples from Nebraska wineries and breweries.
Nissen Family Vineyards, Hartington
Prior to trying any of the wines at Sip Nebraska, I thought I was a white wine type of girl, but Nissen Family Vineyards quickly changed that. As part of their Outlaw Trail Series, I tried the Jesse James, a blend of grapes and a hint of bing cherry. This semi-sweet red table wine swiftly became a favorite of mine as it was a pleasant surprise of sweet grapes with the cherry overtones not overpowering the flavor.
In addition to Jesse James, I also tried the Reserve Red in the Nissen Series. It was much quite drier with hints of black cherries. I wasn’t a fan of it, but I would be interested in trying other wines from Nissen Family Vineyards in the future.
James Arthur Vineyards, Raymond
There’s no such thing as disappointment in a wine glass at James Arthur Vineyards. I sampled their two most popular wines and would bring either bottle home to my family over the holidays.
I first sampled 2 Brothers, a crisp fruity white wine named after the winemaker’s two sons. This sweet wine was flavorful with both pears and apples. Right when I thought it couldn’t get better, I tried Edelweiss, the most popular and most awarded wine from James Arthur Vineyards. While it was still very sweet, it had just enough tang from the green apples that it didn’t need a food pairing. As someone who prefers sweeter wines with a boyfriend who prefers drier, both of these wines were delectable to the two of us.
Whiskey Run Creek Winery & Distillery, Brownville
As a fan of Riesling wines, the Whiskey Run Creek Winery & Distillery Edelweiss wine was suggested to me. There were strong tones of a pineapple with a semi-dry taste. As someone who already has a love-hate relationship with pineapple, this wine wasn’t for me.
The next tasting of Sweet Rosena, however, had me so head over heels that I absolutely had to buy a bottle for myself. This sweet red tasted just like fruit juice with the St. Croix grape, bing cherry and strawberry flavorings. Unlike the tart aftertaste that can come with red grape juice, Sweet Rosena had a satisfying sugar and fruit combination.
Broken Arrow Cellars, Imperial
Out of all of the wineries, I found my favorite bottle at Broken Arrow Cellars. While I tried several different wines, the Broken Arrow Blush was by far my most treasured bottle of wine from Sip Nebraska. The sweet blend of DeChaunac and Brianna grapes is nearly indescribable. It was like finding chilled fruit punch on a hot summer day.
In addition, I tried the dry Branded Barrel which was a stark difference from the previous sweet glass of heaven. The Branded Barrel is a fruitful mixture of cherry, blackberry, currant and plum, and it pairs well with a variety of meats. I also sampled the Trail Boss wine, which was a sweet mixture of berries and cherries, but it still came second to the Broken Arrow Blush.
Glacial Till Craft Cider, Ashland
At Glacial Till Craft Cider, I leaned more towards the ciders than the wine. Specifically, the Cider Patch Punch stood out as the can resembles a Sour Patch Kids bag, but it was anything but sour. The candy and tropical fruit punch-flavored cider is only available seasonally and would be a popular choice for college students craving something sweet.
The Strawberry Rhubarb Cider also stuck out to me with its unique flavor blend. While I was expecting a tart sip because of my distaste of rhubarb, I was pleasantly surprised at the welcoming and stronger strawberry flavor.
Stone Hollow Brewing Company, Beatrice
Finally, Stone Hollow Brewing Company was my least favorite but it challenged me to be the most adventurous. I sampled their Jam Session Sour Ale, a mixture of blueberry, blackberry and black currant. It was drinkable, but the fruity flavors had an undertone of subtle sourness.
I was also encouraged to try their Dill With It pickle beer, but as someone who already hates beer and pickles, it was a solid no for me. It was straight pickle juice poured into beer, so for the connoisseurs of pickles and beer it’s the perfect mix.
Overall, I would call the experience a success as I introduced my taste buds to a wide variety of Nebraska’s wines, beers, ciders and seltzers. Plus, I got to buy some new favorites to bring home this Thanksgiving.