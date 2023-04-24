Musicals are inspired by a variety of topics, including relationships or historical events. For certain musicals, the shows instead follow established albums, which is the case for “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical based on the album by Alanis Morissette. This show will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts from April 25 to the 30 with seven performances.
“Jagged Little Pill” is originally an album created by Morissette, a Canadian singer, in 1995. The album was a worldwide success, topping charts in 13 countries and selling over 33 million copies worldwide. This album made Morissette the first Canadian to achieve double diamond sales.
Initially seen as the breakup album to end all breakup albums, “Jagged Little Pill,” became a symbol of independence for young women. Now turned into a musical, the songs are incorporated to highlight a perfectly imperfect family that must overcome messy, honest struggles. Lauren Silverman Durban, the communications manager for the Lied, said this musical isn’t the average stage musical.
“Everybody knew these songs when the album came out. So, this show takes those songs and writes a story that incorporates all of the songs from the album,” Durban said. “This show is interesting and unique because it’s not jukebox music. This show took an album that already existed and created an original story.”
The musical opened on Broadway in 2019, has had 15 nominations and won two Tony Awards. Since then, there have been some cast changes, with one of those being with the role of Nick Healy. The current actor of Healy, Dillon Klena, said this role is special for him.
“This role goes pretty deep in my family because my brother played Nick on Broadway in the original cast. This has been a great experience to take something that has been worked on before and kind of do your own thing with it,” Klena said. “I take what he did and I make it my own, but I also pay homage to what he has done.”
With these longer performances, some of the cast members will offer master classes for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students. Durban said this is a great opportunity to receive insider expertise from the professionals.
“Master classes are when students work with performers, like dancers and musicians, and learn what will take their careers to the next level. It’s an amazing opportunity for students learning music, theater or dance to interact with some of the greatest artists in the world,” Durban said.
This show deals with a lot of sensitive topics, including drug use and sexual violence. Over time, these deep topics can have a toll on the performers. Klena said learning to separate the show from his personal life was necessary.
“When you’re dealing with a dark show like this and doing it consistently, it can be a lot. I was always putting my emotional self into the show at all times and it was taking a toll on my mental health,” Klena said. “At the end of the day, learning to not take things too personally, living in the present moment and taking everything that comes has helped me. I love doing what I’m doing, and I think that’s the best part.”
Despite the dark topics, this show stays true to Morissette’s music. Durban said this musical is honest and lively.
“This is a vibrant and dynamic show. It’s super high energy, but it does contain some adult content. It deals with a lot of current issues, which was very intentional because the album was groundbreaking at the time,” Durban said. “Morissette is known for her honesty, and her lyrics are gritty.”
UNL students have the opportunity to see “Jagged Little Pill” for free on April 25 and 26. Durban said students should take this chance to see this show.
“I hope people will see it beyond your average Broadway audience. It’s a rock and roll show and that’s part of the takeaways audiences should leave with. It’s a very different kind of music and the dancing and voices are spectacular,” Durban said.