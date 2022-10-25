When the local band Ivory Daze formed two years ago, it was mostly a way to pass the time through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, drummer Maeve Nelson has a loan out on the band van that they’ll be touring with this winter.
The three-piece band came together as a casual jam project two years ago, when the band members were in high school. Guitarist Isahen Harms and bassist Van Foster started the group before Nelson joined on vocals.
“We were like, ‘Let’s get together and go to Isahen’s mom’s house and just play music super loud late into the night,’ and we just did that to fill time,” Foster said. “Eventually we realized ‘Oh, we really enjoy this, and we want to play music for people.’ We had a few people come to practices, and it was a cool feeling to see them enjoy it.”
After working out the sound a bit, Nelson was moved to drums, and now Foster said the band couldn’t be happier with the music they’re making and the shows they’re playing. The band had trouble describing their music, but Foster was able to dig up the concoction “‘90s alt nu metal grunge shoegaze” as a reference point.
All of the band members share a common interest in grunge classics, such as Nirvana and Soundgarden, but each member brings their own flavor into the music. Foster’s love for metal bands like Knocked Loose and Kublai KhanTX inspires his bass lines, while Harms brings industrial influences and Nelson brings rock roots to round out the melodies. Even with such a diverse sound, Nelson said the group isn’t done developing it.
“I don’t think we have found our sound completely yet,” Nelson said. “Our songwriting is definitely very different than it was a year ago.”
Harms said Ivory Daze wants to keep pushing their sound and their abilities as artists. He said the band is something that matters to them, and they’ll make sacrifices to keep it going.
“Personally, I think it’s an intersection of all of us hating everything we do besides music. It really just comes from us having that goal, drive and common feeling that this is what we want to do,” said Harms. “We’ve all made a lot of sacrifices to do this, and I think we’re going to continue to do that.”
Foster said the music isn’t the only thing tying the band to this goal; having known each other since high school, their friendship makes the music mean that much more.
“We’ve been friends for a really long time, so it also just feels right to play with each other because we know that we have that friendship first,” said Foster. “Then we can build off that friendship with the music.”
Ivory Daze is releasing a new single on Oct. 28 called “Violet,” traveling to Kansas City next month to record an EP and going on tour with another local band, The Credentials, over the winter. This only further shows how the band has grown over the past two years.
“I have just seen us grow a lot as people, and we like growing together,” Nelson said. “We have the common goal of liking our instrument, liking what we’re playing and liking being around each other.”