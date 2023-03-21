The saltiness of the sand fills the air, a dead phone sits in hand and a killer hangout is the lasting reminder of last night’s adventures. There are no worries from previous stressors, and the only thing to think about is the new scenery. Leaving the past and welcoming the unknown is what Mary Ruth wanted to convey in her newest song release.
Ruth released her latest studio-produced song on Mar. 3, titled, “I Want Too Much.” Originally from Omaha, Ruth was active in Nebraska’s live music scene during her high school years. This allowed her to create connections and develop her musical style.
“I started writing when I was 11. From there, I started doing open mics all over Omaha where I met a lot of people in the music scene. These connections led to me playing live at restaurants and being the opening act at local venues,” Ruth said.
During her time in Nebraska, Ruth wrote numerous songs and even had her first experience with the production behind creating songs.
“I recorded two EPs in Omaha. I learned a little bit about production there, so I would make my own demos during freshman and sophomore year of high school. I started recording in a studio my junior year,” Ruth said.
Ruth is a senior at Berklee College of Music in Boston to continue pursuing her music career. Unlike with other colleges, Berklee grants students the opportunity to work with each other to jump start music careers while still in school. Senior Dean Andreades, a producer and session guitar player for this song, said attending Berklee has opened the doors for him for opportunities like this song.
“Berklee and producing music has had a bit of a snowball effect. You make a great relationship with somebody and then they recommend you and then you meet someone else, and then it kind of spirals from there,” Andreades said.
Being from Nebraska, Ruth carried what she learned from the Midwest to the East Coast. Ruth said that it’s harder for people to play locally in bigger cities because there’s more competition. Being from Nebraska has helped her get a head start in the local venue, setting and developing her unique style of music.
“Nebraska’s local scene is very unique. In Omaha, once you start playing in a couple of places, you start to know everyone and you get to learn from musicians that have been playing a long time,” Ruth said. “Being from Nebraska sets me apart from others here because of the different musical background I’ve experienced in Omaha and the local music that is played.”
The production of her newest song took two four-hour sessions, where Ruth and Andreades placed instrumentals in the track where it was needed. Andreades said that he really didn’t have to produce a lot with this song because of Ruth's strong vision of what the song should sound like.
“With this song in particular, it’s really all her vision, there’s very little that I'm actually doing in these sessions. She knows exactly what she wants,” Andreades said. “She had an exact reference for the sounds, the instrumentation, the vibe, everything.”
Both Andreades and Ruth plan to continue their respective music careers. Berklee and opportunities like creating “I Want Too Much” help highlight their creativity and drive in the music industry. Ruth said that she is continuing to create music after college.
“I’m a senior, so this is my last semester. I’ve been interning in the music business, specifically in the publishing realm, which is essentially a label for songwriters and producers. I will move to Los Angeles in May to continue publishing and making music,” Ruth said.
“I Want Too Much” is meant to capture the feeling of restlessness and the need to evolve. Ruth said that this is inspired by the future changes happening in her life.
“This song is all about moving in a lot of ways. I’m here in Boston right now but I’m about to move out to Los Angeles. It’s about leaving things behind,” Ruth said.