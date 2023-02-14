Everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day differently, whether it’s spending quality time with a significant other, getting together for a movie night with friends or wishing an impending breakup had already happened to avoid the dreaded exchange of chocolates and flowers.
From ramen dinners to discount candy, here’s how University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Freshman Zach Husman, an electrical engineering major, is planning for a night of “fancy dining with friends” at the Willa Cather Dining Complex, which will offer a “Huskers and Hearts Dinner” with seating times between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Cerai Cooley, a junior psychology and philosophy student, will be heading to the East Campus Husker Bowling Center, followed by some ice cream at the Dairy Store with her friends.
Freshman acting major Sydney Kwasa will be wearing red in celebration of the day, which she will spend bouncing between classes, speech and debate and a rehearsal for UNL’s Ordinary Days musical, which she said will hit campus mid-April.
Alana Watson, a sophomore computer science major, is getting dinner with her roommate at Screamers, a Haymarket restaurant with live music.
Rain Sidwell, a freshman emerging media arts student, has a bag of Hershey Kisses ready to eat and is planning to watch “Serendipity,” a 2001 romantic comedy. As far as candy goes, Sidwell is hoping for some post-Valentine’s Day discounts.
Alex Watson is a junior advertising and public relations student. Watson’s boyfriend asked her to be his Valentine last week with chocolates, flowers and “all that good stuff.” For Valentine’s Day itself, they are planning to get dinner somewhere in Lincoln.
Joseph Taylor, a junior studio art student, is planning to get ramen with his boyfriend and is thinking about making a photo album of the two of them.
Karson Swartzbaugh, a sophomore mechanical engineering student, will be spending his Valentine’s Day with fellow engineering students trying to get funding for various engineering clubs, although he said he’s willing to bet that many of the engineering “homies” will be particularly free that night.