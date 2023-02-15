When looking at the URL for the Games Guild on NvolveU, one might notice that the club is incorrectly referred to as the War Gamers Club. However, this old name fails to encapsulate the scope of what the club aims to accomplish. The Games Guild is focused on bringing students together to play a mix of board, card, roleplaying and war games.
Kailyn Drain, a fifth-year psychology and anthropology double major, the club’s Dungeons & Dragons’ chairman and one of its longest standing members, said the club was originally focused primarily on war-themed strategy games like Axis & Allies.
“It was originally just a group made by some friends who wanted to be able to rent rooms, but then it grew and more emphasis started being placed on regular board and card games,” said Drain.
With the club’s focus becoming broader, a name change became necessary to better reflect the attitude and atmosphere potential members could expect. Daniel Roland, a junior computer science and mathematics double major and the club’s primary programmer, said that the name change makes the club easier to find on NvolveU.
“There’s some algorithm with trying to put it near the top of the list — you call it Games Guild compared to the War Gamers. We wanted to try and branch out. We didn’t want people to be pushed off from joining the group just because they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to play these heavy war games,’” said Roland.
Roland said that at an average Games Guild meeting, members are encouraged to follow their interests and play a variety of games, both casual and skill intensive, popular and obscure. The games at meetings are either already provided by the club or brought in from the collections of members who would like to share.
“We definitely get a good mix, because it’s really the players who decide what happens,” Roland said. “People are both welcomed to and encouraged to bring their own games. It’s a very casual setting, nothing too formal.”
Additionally, the chairmen for each of the club’s general areas of interest help guide prospective players through the rules of each of the games to help get members accommodated.
“My job as the D&D chairman is for people who are new and want to try D&D,” Drain said. “I run them through practice sessions, I explain all the rules to them, I put people in groups if they’re looking, I help with resources, like rulebooks and game settings, or anything else I can do. And if I need to, I can either run games or fill in as a player.”
Due to the nature of college, the price and time commitment of games can be a major deterrent for several students wanting to try out games they have never heard of. Drain said the Games Guild aims to offer time and space for people to participate in those activities.
“It’s mostly the idea of having people there that will play the game, or having games there that you will want to play,” said Drain. “That’s probably the biggest appeal, being there with a group that’s specifically there to play.”
For those interested in joining the Games Guild, meetings are in the College of Business Howard L. Hawks Hall Room 111 on Fridays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Members are also encouraged to join the club’s Discord for updates and additional information.
“There are no prerequisites for attending; show up, bring games if you’d like,” Roland said. “If you’re hoping to play D&D the Discord is definitely the better way to go, we have some DMs [dungeon masters] in the Discord that you can get in contact with.”