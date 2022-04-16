Though it’s a month late and over 8,000 miles from its country of origin, the Hindu festival Holi has found its way to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Run annually by the UNL Indian Students Association, Holi is a Hindu holiday also known as the “Festival of Love” and “Festival of Colors.” This is due to Holi’s themes of vibrant colors, unity and letting go of resentments and other bad feelings toward one another, according to a website dedicated to the holiday.
Prominently featuring a vibrant array of colors, Holi traditionally lasts for an entire day and night, although the ISA’s festival on April 16 condensed the experience into three hours from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Perhaps the most prominent aspect of the event is the color throw, in which a rainbow of powders are thrown back-and-forth among the festival-goers in a chaotic free-for-all. Other activities at this year’s festival, held at the green space in front of the Willa Cather Dining Center, included a henna tattoo booth, traditional Indian cuisine and a dance floor booming with Indian club music.
Founded in ancient India and originally known as “Holika,” Holi is generally celebrated in mid-March, marking the end of winter and beginning of spring. Although linked to a handful of Hindu legends, a common theme among them is the triumph of good over evil. The holiday is also about rejoicing in the spirit of spring and is celebrated across India by Hindus and non-Hindus alike.
The vivid colors of Holi are traditionally derived from flowers and herbs, according to a Smithsonian Magazine article, and each represent various virtues. Red represents energy, blue for spiritual growth, green for virility and orange being for new beginnings. Yellow, the most common color at the festival, represents health and peace. The wide variety of colors also evoke the multi-colored blooming of spring.
Although originating in India, the Holi Festival is celebrated around the world, from Australia to Pakistan to the US, with Lincoln being no exception.
Under the leadership of the ISA’s President Parul Aggarwal, Vice President Rachit Sharma and event coordinators Achilles Rasquinha and Twissa Mitra, Saturday’s Holi festival was a swirling maelstrom of music, dancing and clouds of powder colors.
Beginning at noon, a steady trickle of attendees brought the population from a handful of early guests huddled together for warmth under the chilling early-spring wind to a bustling crowd of around 100 by 1 p.m.
Thanking everyone for coming, Rasquinha welcomed the crowd to indulge from an offering of samosas and fried vegetable fritters with a side of mint chutney sauce as the energy level of the crowd gradually rose.
After lunch was served, several boxes full of the festival’s crucial element, its colors, were distributed to the crowd as Aggarwal announced the commencement of the first color throw of the day.
Armed with palm-sized packets of neon-colored powder, a simultaneous scattering of colors into the air marked the beginning of the day’s main event as the festival-goers descended into a melee of throwing, smearing and dumping the colors onto one another’s faces.
A jovial spirit of celebration hung over the crowd even as the sharp wind carried away the swirling rainbow-tinged cloud of dyed cornstarch. Crowd members exchanging handfuls of colors and wishes of “Happy Holi” between one another.
As the energy reached a fever pitch, four massive speakers surrounding the green space blared to life, blasting an assortment of Bollywood songs hand-picked by design chair Sreemedha Chintamadaka. The favorites drew immense cheers from the attendees who recognized them.
Just as various hues swirled among the crowd, so too did cultures. As the dancing fever spread, Indian revelers shared popular club dances with their American counterparts, the congregation forming various overlapping dance circles in a display of chaotic unity.
Even as the supply of colors and energy in the crowd began to wane and attendee numbers thinned, those that remained became ever-more impassioned in their dancing, as if shaking away the malaise of winter with the crisp Nebraska air warming as the sun shone down overhead.
As the festival finally wound down, Sharma coordinated the clean-up effort. Rasquinha thanked the event’s volunteers and his fellow committee members for their individual contributions to the day’s success and was met with waves of cheers and applause from the remaining audience.
The spirit of Holi seemed to reverberate among the festival-goers as they parted ways, not one of them untouched by the wash of colors nor the electric charge of excitement in the air. Finally, it felt like spring had arrived.