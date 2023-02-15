Hogwarts Legacy is a very fine game, which comes to us courtesy of the intellectual property of a mightily contentious figure: J.K. Rowling, who is indisputably transphobic. She has made it her life's crusade to strongly oppose the implementation of pro-trans measures. This is, without question, reprehensible conduct, which deserves to be swiftly, and roundly denounced. However, Hogwarts Legacy is a game, and as such, will be critiqued fairly and impartially on its own merits.
Hogwarts Legacy begins in much the same way as assuredly millions of “Harry Potter” fans’ fantasies have — with an acceptance letter to the titular school itself. The ensuing 20 to 25 plus hours of main story content sees players romp around the courtyards, classrooms of Hogwarts and surrounding locales. Hogwarts Legacy’s strongest singular selling point is its world.
The team at Avalanche Studios Group have worked nothing short of a miracle in their painstaking recreation of Hogwarts. The halls, bristling with students, endlessly alive with the chatter and hijinks of peers, positively brimming with interactions to be had and characters to flesh out, are a masterwork in and of themselves.
The classrooms are rich with as much character as the instructors who inhabit them. From coiling vines spiraling up the walls of the herbology greenhouse of Professor Garlik that bears achingly rendered plants, it's all so wonderfully immersive.
What is mentioned above is just a sampling of how meticulously crafted and wonderfully realized the environments of Hogwarts Legacy are. It is, in no uncertain terms, a triumph.
The gameplay is much the same, affording players a bevy of spells and curses to use, while accommodating all styles and preferences. One can opt for a defensive approach, keeping enemies at bay with Diffindo, which sends out a long bolt at enemies, or go in wands blazing, utilizing distance-closing spells such as Leviosa and high damage casts such as Incendio.
These skills can be upgraded through the game's skill trees, allowing players the opportunity to invest in spells they like, ensuring they remain useful throughout. The unforgivable curses also make an appearance and are fortunately balanced by having high cool downs and requiring major quest line progression to attain.
Exploration is further expounded upon with the introduction of the broom and other forms of flying which allow the player the freedom to go and do what they please. And there is no shortage of things to do.
Just within the first hour, players are propositioned with an invite to a dueling club, tasked with playing hide and seek with ghosts and made to brew potions. The game's content never grows stale, always introducing new and exciting gameplay elements throughout.
If there was a knock to be made against Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay, it would be the shoehorned role-playing game elements. Throughout the game, players will be prompted to upgrade the quality of their gear in order to further progress. Not only is the function of upgrading gear a fairly rudimentary system, but the game functioned plenty fine without it. The game does offer more fashionably-inclined players the option to change the appearance of clothing items while keeping the ability and status of the items.
Furthermore, enemy variety is severely lacking, as the onslaught of indistinctive spiders of the Venomous and Hornback variety as well as Dugbogs thrown at the player grow tiresome. The humanoid enemy factions, Poachers, Ashwinders and Loyalists, provide some break from the tedium. For the sake of diversity, a larger enemy pool would be nice.
The story is another sour note, as it is not outright bad so much as painfully derivative. It feels like every other piece of “Harry Potter” content produced in the decade and a half since the final book.
There is obvious tension between instructors as a slowly unraveling web of sabotage and treason reveals itself. It’s not terribly interesting and, all things considered, is Hogwarts Legacy’s most noteworthy shortcoming.
What's worse is that all of these characters are legitimately lovely and interesting — there is not a dull one in the bunch. It just so happens that the overarching narrative they are involved in is a mediocre one.
Because of this, the relationship quests offered become far more appealing and engaging. These shorter, more character-centric offerings allow players to spend time with this loveable lot, untethered to the clunky central narrative.
All in all, Hogwarts Legacy is everything a fan could conceivably want out of a “Harry Potter” game. Even with its narrative pitfalls, the cumbersome RPG mechanics and the meat and potatoes of what's on offer here is tremendous.
Hogwarts Legacy is an easy 8/10, even if it is not the easiest purchase to recommend. For those players who may have reservations about lining Rowling’s pockets, secondhand copies are always a viable option.