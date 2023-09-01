The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s city campus hosted its annual club fair on Aug. 29, which allowed students to be able to look into the clubs they are interested in and sign up for some of them. Though there were many clubs that were major-specific at the fair, here are a few clubs that anyone can join, regardless of their major.
University Program Council
The University Program Council is a student organization that coordinates some of the major events on campus, such as the poster sale and the stuff-a-plush event. UPC is a good club to add to a student’s resume if they are interested in event planning or marketing as a career, but it is also a good way to make connections with people around campus.
“I like to feel like I am in on something and in the know about things,” Julissa Gamon, a sophomore advertising and public relations major, said. “I really like working as a group and getting to meet famous people, too.”
The club meets every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m., and members are required to help with a few of their events per semester, such as the homecoming concert. UPC applications are open until Sept. 4.
Best Buddies
International organization Best Buddies is dedicated to the inclusion and advocacy of individuals. On UNL’s campus, the group hosts events with individuals with and without disabilities and celebrates inclusive friendships.
“There’s something really special about expanding our social circles beyond all different types of abilities,” Rachel Anderson, a senior speech-language pathologist major, said. “(The club) has led to a lot of really sweet friendships.”
The club will have an informational meeting for those interested in joining on Sept. 6.
Lazzi Improv Troupe
Lazzi Improv Troupe is a group that helps students improve their improvisational skills. Whether a student is an acting major or not, the group is a fun club to get involved in, and it does not require acting experience to audition.
“I never know what I’m going to do, and no one else knows,” Clay Bauman, a junior theater arts major, said. “It’s a lot of fun to flex that (improv) muscle.”
Auditions for Lazzi Improv Troupe are on Sept. 8 and 9. Later in the semester, the group will have shows in the Union that are free to attend. More information about their auditions and future events can be found on their Instagram, @lazzi_improv.
Nebraskans for the Upgraded Treatment of Squirrels
Nebraskans for the Upgraded Treatment of Squirrels (NUTS) is the club that every campus tour guide talks about because it is one of the most fun clubs on campus. The group looks out for the squirrels on campus and meets monthly to enthuse about squirrels.
“(My favorite part is) socializing with like-minded people — squirrel enthusiasts,” Zoe Kraus, a senior food science and technology major, said.
UNL Film Club
UNL Film Club is a group on campus that comes together to watch movies and talk about them. The group watches new and old movies and movies that aren’t as well-known.
“We do get (to watch) a lot of new movies and even movies, as a film studies major, that I haven’t even heard of, which is really cool,” Kylie Galvin, a junior English and film studies double major, said.
The film club meets every other Tuesday and has an application to join that is linked on their NvolveU page.
Sustain UNL
Sustain UNL’s initiative is to better the environment on campus and work on sustainable living. The group hosts many events throughout the year, including their once-a-semester clothing swap, where they collect donations of clothes, sell items for an affordable price and bring the remaining items to women’s shelters in Lincoln.
Sustain UNL meets once a week, and the best way to stay in the know about this group is through their Instagram, @sustainunl.
“(My favorite part is) how nice everyone is,” Ana Wombacher, junior advertising and public relations major, said. “I can go to a meeting and talk to someone I’ve never met before, and I’ll feel like they’re my friend.”
These clubs are welcoming anyone who is interested in joining, and the people involved in them are excited for the year to begin. Even if a student does not decide to join the club, they will be hosting events throughout the year that all students are welcome to attend.