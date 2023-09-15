Whether you’re new to Lincoln or have been a member of the community for many years, spots and menus are always changing. Next time you're looking to satisfy your breakfast or brunch cravings, look no further than these local spots to check out.
The owners of The Mill, Dan and Tamara Sloan, moved into the Haymarket district on the corner of 8th and P Streets in 1998. Since then, they’ve expanded their space and business to various locations across Lincoln — including the Telegraph District at 330 S 21 St. and on Innovation Campus at 2021 Transformation Drive.
The Mill at Innovation Campus provides both inside and outside dining and a bistro menu that features breakfast food options and a sense of community where University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and faculty use the space to conduct meetings, catch up on schoolwork and get together with friends.
“Speaking personally, it's something I'm really proud of. It's something that we provide for Lincoln that is a really important thing for Lincoln, and I’m so proud,” Dan Sloan said. “There's some things that make you a lot of money, that you're just in it for the money, and we're not. We're in it for a lot more than just that.”
To Dan and Tamara, The Mill is about making connections with the communities the cafes call home. Not just those who come in to buy a cup of coffee, but the baristas that make the cups of coffee as well.
“It's the people on both sides of the counter,” Dan said. “We have an amazing staff and we attract an amazing group of clients.”
Having opened in the Haymarket more than two decades ago, they strove to be different from coffee shops that already existed. They put up tables and chairs and made a cozy environment that encouraged people to not only buy a cup of coffee but to stay awhile.
“We really feel like part of the community,” Tamara said. “It's what we do. It's important to run into people when you come in like oh, there's so and so and such and such. It's a great connecting place.”
Next time you’re looking for a welcoming environment and a great cup of coffee, make your way to any of The Mill locations around Lincoln.
For a fine-dining breakfast or brunch experience, check out The Green Gateau at 330 S 10th St where owner, executive chef and UNL alumnus Eric Lemke said his favorite part of the restaurant is to see his recipes and ideas come to life.
“My favorite part is coming up with ideas and recipes and showing people how to do them and then watching the guests enjoy what we do,” Lemke said. “I get to see, full circle, from my brain to what they (customers) eat on the plate and watch the smiles and see them come back.”
The restaurant initially opened under Bill and Beverly Livengood in 1992. Lemke began his stint with the eatery in 2000, and four years later, he and his wife bought The Green Gateau. The staff is a strong one and Lemke, who is there nearly every day, said he has seen them through many life milestones.
“A lot of the people that work for us have bought their first house, had their children (and) raise their families while working for me. It's a very close atmosphere,” Lemke said. “It's not like I stop in a couple of times a year and see what the financials are. I'm there hands-on looking at what's going on. And it's interesting and it is personal.”
Lemke said it’s fun to see so much support coming from not just the community of Lincoln but from UNL students, specifically.
“I think it's kind of cool to see a half dozen kids come in around noon and eat at a place like ours,” Lemke said. “I was a foodie growing up, and I consider us a nicer place where food matters. And it's kind of cool seeing kids with the palette come in and enjoy our type of food.”
For other Lincoln-based breakfast experiences, check out Cultiva — with locations near both City and East Campuses — that opened its doors in 2004. The Hub Cafe at 250 N 21 St. overlooks the Antelope Valley and its biking and walking trails with locally-sourced breakfast options. Bagels & Joe is a Lincoln-based coffee shop whose Foundry location is only a couple minutes’ walk from the Nebraska Union.