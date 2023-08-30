University of Nebraska-Lincoln students flooded UNL’s city campus in red Husker apparel, celebrating the highly anticipated Volleyball Day.
Fans from all over the state showed up to campus, ready to witness the first-ever collegiate volleyball game in Memorial Stadium. The game sold out with over 92,000 in attendance, breaking the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event.
For fans, the day was dedicated to getting ready to watch the Husker Volleyball team play in Memorial Stadium.
Anna Ulferts, a junior sociology major, said that she started preparing for the game at 1 p.m. with her friends.
Ulferts and her group of friends headed to the stadium at 3:15 p.m., waiting for the doors to open at 3:30 p.m. They snagged a spot front and center of court, according to Ulferts.
While waiting for the matches to start, Ulferts and her friends enjoyed how interactive the experience was. From meeting UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett to talking with different people working for the media, Ulferts said everyone was so happy to be in the environment.
“Everybody was there to have a good time, even the people working,” Ulferts said. “Everyone was just so excited to be there."
While others got to the stadium early to snag a front-row seat, others prepared for the event by buying new Nebraska gear or getting into the spirit by listening to Husker game day playlists.
Mackenna Tegeler, a freshman sports media and communications major, prepared for the historical doubleheader by purchasing new apparel and listening to “Hail Varsity” before making her way to the different tailgates in the green space north of the Nebraska Union.
“(Tailgating) is really exciting and it gets you pumped up for the game,” Tegeler said.
For students who couldn’t get tickets to the game, they still found a way to show their support by attending the tailgates outside of the Nebraska Union greenspace or by starting their day at the Adidas Pep Rally, which allowed fans to meet the team and coaches before the game.
Many students put on their own watch parties after failing to secure tickets to ensure they witness the memorable match.
At the various tailgates, cornhole boards and cup pong tables scattered across the greenspace outside the Union with mingling students getting hyped before they enter Memorial Stadium.
Different organizations posted up under tents greeting eager fans. Big companies like Bubblr even attended Memorial Stadium for this notable night, offering free drinks to Husker fans.
Music blared throughout the campus and students were seen swing dancing on the greenspace, reminiscent of a 90’s teen movie. Everywhere one looked, joy emitted from the electrified sea of red.
Grace Manley, a sophomore community health and wellness major, enjoyed the camaraderie among students as they all enjoyed the game day festivities.
“I think it’s just awesome to be in this atmosphere of everyone getting super excited for the game,” Manley said.
The excitement started early, with hype videos released on social media. Entering the campus, Husker pride radiated from the eager students. From there fans headed into the stadium, proving that UNL’s campus is the spot to be on a day with high energy at the tailgates and on the court.