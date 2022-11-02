Comedians are the kind of people that everyone thinks they understand until they read their backstories. I’m pretty sure I thought I knew them too, until I read their memoirs and felt sorely mistaken about their upbringing.
With stories ranging from domestic abuse and poverty to racial struggles, here are four darkly hilarious memoirs from popular television comedians who have opened up about their lives and rocked the world with it.
“Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah is best known as the host of “The Daily Show,” but before that, he was just a boy living in a post-Apartheid Johannesburg, South Africa. The half-Black half-white political commentator tells the hilarious tale about how one prankster boy goes from being a literal illegal existence in Africa into the beloved comedian we know today.
Tackling issues like domestic abuse, institutional and cultural racism and wealth disparity, Noah makes readers love him, not because of his hilarious take on life itself, but because of his ability to overcome life’s struggles.
I especially adore Noah because he’s capable of writing with such razor sharp empathy making it impossible not to like him. I suggest if readers are into case analysis and childhood anecdotes, Noah is the one for them.
“Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life” by Ali Wong
One of the raunchiest memoirs to date, “Dear Girls” is an intimate letter from Ali Wong to her two daughters, Mari and Nikki Hakuta, on how to navigate life as two young women.
Wong writes this precisely because of her unbelievable experiences. From falling asleep in cars after work to getting propositioned every other day simply for being a female comedian, Wong clearly has an interesting life and a story to tell. She teaches her daughters, and the readers, that there are ways to make a name in the comedy scene, and none require them to lower their dignity.
By simply being an inspiration who is unapologetically brutal, Wong sent me to my knees as she preaches the ‘take what you have to take’ ideology in a world that is inherently cruel. Her laser sharp jokes slam into the misogynistic, unforgiving culture of the world, primarily from her perspective as a successful, jaded comedian.
“The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish
Written in her trademark comedic style, Tiffany Haddish released this memoir to show people that they can still find hope in life — even if they have to withstand harrowing situations in the process.
Telling stories about her childhood in foster care, abusive exes and abandonment issues, Haddish delivers a heartbreaking story about her devastating livelihood with hilarity. This is one of those books that a reader might feel terrible for laughing at, but Haddish is, if anything, a master of comedy.
I admire her because she reinforces time and time again that even with a dark history, a person can still find themselves thriving at the end and making horrendous fun out of it while they’re at it.
“How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents” by Jimmy O. Yang
Renowned for his acting in “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Silicon Valley” and “Love Hard,” Jimmy O. Yang was a Hong Kong native before his family immigrated to America and became a star. Starting out strong with childhood stories, this memoir talks about how Yang was a struggling comedian in Los Angeles before he inevitably landed his first acting role and made it big.
I find this heartwarming because Yang tells readers that, no matter what, even if they feel like strangers in their world, it’s best to strive for their dreams regardless of circumstances. Feeling like an outsider might be terrible, but it’s even worse to be an outsider and a liar to oneself.
In general, comedians might be hilarious individuals, but most of the time, these skills come at a price. If I’ve learned anything from these memoirs, it’s that readers should practice willpower in life, right alongside levity.