Body piercings and tattoos have been continuously growing in popularity. For people with piercings, about 69% of body piercings are acquired in their college years. Just like tattoos and other body augmentations, it is very important to find a piercing place that fits a customer’s needs. From ears to tongue, these piercing parlors can help customers get exactly what they want.
Iron Brush Tattoo
Iron Brush Tattoo is located downtown at 226 S 16th St., making it very convenient for students to walk from campus to the shop. I have had a great experience getting my nostril pierced at Iron Brush. The piercers were patient, professional and fun to be around.
Iron Brush offers a myriad of jewelry to accompany any piercings. Aside from piercings themselves, Iron Brush also offers jewelry changes for people with preexisting piercings. Customers can schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcomed.
Something to keep in mind about getting a piercing done at Iron Brush is that they accept cash only. There is an ATM within the facility so people can conveniently take cash out.
Iron Brush Tattoo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
Big Brain Tattoo
Big Brain Tattoo is located in Omaha at 1123 Jackson St., offering a wide variety of piercings with low prices. While I cannot quote prices directly as each piercing and jewelry can vary in cost, based on my own experience and conversations with people I know, Big Brain charges on the lower side for their services.
Big Brain is where I got my helix and forward helix piercing. Much like Iron Brush, the piercers were professional, accommodating and skilled.
Their website offers artist portfolios and general statements about their specialties, as well as days they work at the shop.
Even though Big Brain Tattoo is a great establishment, they only accept walk-ins for piercings. This leads to occasional long wait times, as I waited about an hour to get my piercing done.
Big Brain Tattoo is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to midnight.
Onyx Piercing Studio
Onyx Piercing Studio is located in downtown Lincoln, inside of Big O Tattoo at 1640 O St. While I have not been pierced there, they have a 4.8 star rating on Google business with 215 reviews. Their website is currently down, but they have a Facebook page with general information and pictures of piercings and jewelry.
Aside from performing piercings, the piercing studio has a processing and finishing room, which they use to customize pieces of jewelry.
Onyx Piercing Studio is open Monday through Saturday from 1-9 p.m and 1-7 p.m on Sunday.
Edison Tattoo and Body Piercing
Edison Tattoo and Body Piercing is located in the Lincoln Gateway Mall at 6100 O St. I have not been pierced there, but on their website, they display many testimonials. Just like the other piercing establishments, the prices for piercings vary, but they offer over-the-phone quotes for their different services.
Their jewelry incorporates different gemstones and metals such as solid gold, silver and titanium.
Since Edison Tattoo and Body piercing is located in the mall, it is easy to get a piercing and then stop by Round1 USA for some time at the arcade or even grab a bite to eat at the mall food court.
Edison Tattoo and Body Piercing is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
There are many different piercing studios around Lincoln and Omaha. All of the variety can make it difficult to choose where to go. Regardless of where you choose to go, make sure you are comfortable and satisfied with your piercing job.