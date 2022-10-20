There’s a variety of places to visit this Halloween season, whether someone is looking for corn mazes to eat a caramel apple in or haunted houses to terrorize them all night.
Here are four places in and around Lincoln to get haunted this fall.
Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre, 716 N 18th St, Omaha
It’ll be terrifying to fall asleep after visiting the Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre in downtown Omaha. This long-running haunted attraction opened in 1984 and invites those who are daring to wander through the rooms and corridors believed to be haunted each October by the ghost of William Hall.
Stories say that William axed his wife Greta Hall in 1929 while throwing a fit of rage. Greta’s brother was then believed to have killed William a week later with the same ax. The following night, Greta’s brother was mysteriously killed. In their 38th season, Mystery Manor will send chills through everyone’s bodies with their Fright Crew.
Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre has general admission for $15 and a front of the line access pass is available for $30. Their days and hours vary but can be found on their website.
Craft Axe Throwing, 1821 N St, Lincoln
A less terrifying way to celebrate Halloween with axes is by throwing your best shot at Craft Axe Throwing in downtown Lincoln. In addition to their regular ax throwing, the business gets crafty toward the end of October with their Zombie Nights. From Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, glowing zombie targets and black lights are available for a festive change. In addition to throwing axes, ninja stars, cards and shovels are available to fulfill all bloodthirsty needs.
Grab an ice cold drink from the bar with some friends for a fun evening of competition and cheap anger management. Every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. is College Night with discounted tickets of $15 for students and up to two hours of throwing.
Craft Axe Throwing is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 per guest each hour with groups of two to four players per target.
Escape Lincoln, 815 O St, Lincoln
From horror stories to a child’s fantasy, there are rooms for everyone to escape in Escape Lincoln. Located in the historical Haymarket, this activity challenges each participant to utilize both sides of their brain to solve riddles and puzzles to escape the room within the hour.
Currently, their rooms include a Stephen King-themed room called “Don’t Enter 1408” and a mysterious laboratory in “Strangest Things.” Next, the Queen of Hearts can be found in “Wonderland.” Lastly, Sherlock Holmes needs help in “221B Baker Street.” In addition, a special room is available for the 2022 Halloween season called “Vacancy *Haunted Escape*.” This horrifying room is for the brave and intelligent souls, including actor participation, jump scares and dim lighting.
Escape Lincoln is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. There is also availability weekdays by appointment. Tickets are $25 per person with a capacity of six people per room.
Roca Berry Farm, 16531 S 38th St, Roca
Friendly in the day and scary by night, Roca Berry Farm has something for everyone wanting a little Halloween festivity this year. Roca Berry Farm is the oldest and largest pumpkin patch in Lancaster County with hayrack rides to the pumpkin patch and corn mazes.
At night however, the farm drastically changes into Roca Scary Farm with haunted houses and Halloween horror. There’s a Psycho Path for those who dare and Haunted Hayrides. Take a shot at the shooting galleries or join the zombie paintball hunts. To round out the night, take some pictures at the photo booth and divulge in your autumn favorites at the food barns.
Roca Berry Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10.50 weekdays and $16.95 on the weekend. These tickets can also be upgraded during the day for those who have built up the nerve to stay for the evening’s horror. Roca Scary Farm is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday with tickets for $26.50.
Whether someone wants to enjoy October for the apple cider and pumpkin patches or relishes shivers down their spine, there are plenty of locations to visit this Halloween season.
This article was modified at 4:50 on October 20 to remove the word "spooky" and all variations thereof. It was brought to the attention of The Daily Nebraskan that this word was and still is used as a racial slur against Black people. We are taking action to remove this word from The Daily Nebraskan's vocabulary and further educate ourselves and others.