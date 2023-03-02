The WWE has a long and storied history of impeccable main event bouts. Below we have what I believe to be the four finest in the company's history.
Of the company's nearly 43 years of existence, I have spent the last 10 as a fanatic, watching every Pay-Per-View and going back to as many as I can find. With all of that knowledge, I sought to curate a list of my favorite PPV main events in WWE history.
4. Edge vs. The Undertaker, SummerSlam 2008
This match may be the most criminally underrated Main Event in WWE history. This likely owes to the fact that Edge was sent to a fiery pit, which erupted from under the ring. The prior sentence, while stupid, funny and true in equal measure, does nothing to detract from the barnstormer these two put on in 2008.
It is easily the best match these two put on in 2008, which is high praise considering this feud would be the main event for that year's WrestleMania. What pushes this offering above their tussle at that year's WrestleMania is how brutal it is, lending it an air of extreme violence not often seen in modern cell matches.
Edge is chokeslammed onto ladders and has his head stomped into a chair before taking a truly heinous camera shot directly to the dome of his skull. Edge manages to get his fair share of licks in throughout, including a beautiful spot where he spears the Undertaker through the announcer table, sending the crowd into a tizzy, but Undertaker remains entirely in command throughout.
The less said about what happens after the bell rings the better, but everything before is pure perfection.
3. Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar, WrestleMania 19
Kurt Angle is an Olympic gold medalist, and Brock Lesnar is a Division I wrestling champion, so it should come as no surprise that the technical wizardry on display here is otherworldly. They lock up, slap each other into submission holds and inflict some serious damage courtesy of a few very stiff strikes.
However, when most people think of this match, it won’t be because of that grappling splendor, called to perfection by Taz. Nor because of the wonderful kick outs, in which a performer shoots up a shoulder off the mat so as to not be pinned till the count of three.
No, it will instead be remembered as the match in which Lesnar almost died.
Lesnar goes up for a shooting star press, a top rope aerial maneuver which involves a full 360 degree flip, and he botches it horribly. He under-rotated and landed square on his head. How he escaped with only a concussion is a genuine miracle.
Narrowly avoiding disaster to one side, these two men were the finest performers in the company at the time and were given free reign to do as they pleased.
The result is a blistering 25 minutes of incomparable workhorses, a term used to describe performers capable of putting on whole matches without getting fatigued, putting on a show-stealing match. There are some wonderful spots throughout, including some juicy German Suplexes, a move which involves throwing your opponent behind you from a full grab, and the turnbuckles that will make your back sore just watching.
2. CM Punk vs. John Cena, Money in the Bank 2011
The prodigal son returns to face off against the goliath of his era in arguably the greatest crowd match in WWE history: the pitch. Crowd matches are those largely defined by the raucous nature of the audience. This match, however, is so much more than its spectators, as integral to proceedings as they might be.
John Cena was WWE in 2011, and he more than earned that title with his work in this match, busting out some truly ludicrous maneuvers, such as a hurricanrana. This type of move involves jumping on to the shoulders of the opponent and whirling them around by the gravitational force exerted on them, which blew my 9-year-old mind.
CM Punk, for his part, plays to his strengths as the “incensed everyman” perfectly. He had been screwed by the corporation and had every right to deliver every cutting remark he did. Cena was a corny, corporate shill, who peddled propaganda.
CM Punk deserved to win because, on a visceral level, you knew he was right.
1. The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Wrestlemania X-Seven
Obvious almost to the point of anti-climax, this match is the crown jewel on WWE’s crowning achievement of a PPV. Rock vs. Austin is perfect, in every sense. Two clashing behemoths of the industry, warring over the biggest belt, on the biggest stage in sports entertainment, in the midst of the industries biggest boom period.
The near mythic status achieved by this match still manages to undersell its brilliance. It is not just a remarkable angle but a brilliant bout. Rock and Austin were performative soul mates, seemingly bound by destiny to do this forever and do so better than anyone had or has since.
“I need to beat you Rock. I need it more than anything that you could ever imagine.” That is all the window dressing viewers get for this feud, two men at the absolute peak of their powers, who want more than anything to stake their claim as the greatest. It does not get any more perfect than that.