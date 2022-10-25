Throughout the history of horror cinema, there have been many films proven to stand the test of time. Movies such as "Halloween" and "Night of the Living Dead" are often played on TV and screened at theaters around Halloween. But outside of the modern canon, there are many classic films that are overlooked and forgotten in favor of newer, more palatable spectacles.
These works, whether they're made by amateurs or auteurs, serve as both dazzling visual feasts and important historical time capsules. Here are five examples of these types of underappreciated masterpieces, spanning from the silent era to the midnight movies scene.
“Häxan” (1922)
"Häxan" is a silent Swedish film that chronicles the history of the supernatural, from the Middle Ages to the present day. While the film in part serves as a documentary, it also controversially features many fantasy sequences depicting sorcery, torture and mass hysteria.
The line between fact and fiction is impressively blurred in this film to show the fallibility of human nature. For its time, there's plenty of striking imagery, but it's also fused with melodramatic and even comedic elements. "Häxan" is not entirely accurate in its pseudo-scientific conclusions, but it's a fun and engaging watch regardless.
“Vampyr” (1932)
Directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer, this German film centers around a young man who enters a village haunted by the presence of a vampire. Much like the earlier and more famous "Nosferatu," "Vampyr" is based on horror stories of the late 19th century, most notably the collection "In a Glass Darkly" by Irish author Sheridan Le Fanu.
“Vampyr” was shot during a transitory period of cinema, marked by the arrival of sound in films. So, while there is a lot of fantastic dialogue and musical cues, there are just as many deafening moments of silence. The film is seen from an outsider's perspective, as if the audience were voyeurs peering into a world of the supernatural. The gorgeous cinematography and production design only serve to enhance this feeling with shadows of ghosts dancing on walls and lush, gothic architecture entrapping the characters.
“Cat People” (1942)
The story follows Serbian immigrant Irena Dubrovna Reed in New York, played by the wonderful Simone Simon, who falls in love with a young man, Oliver Reed, played by Kent Smith. However, Irena believes that when aroused by true love, she turns into a black panther.
"Cat People" is a peculiar horror film in that, although much is implied through editing and visual cues, nothing is explicitly shown on screen. It's left up to the audience to parse out what's really happening from what's imagined by the characters.
The film deals with how mythologies of the past inform, and sometimes override, modern day temperaments. Over the years, "Cat People" has influenced countless other horror films, such as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Night Tide,” with its themes of transformation and the unknown. The 1982 remake of “Cat People” directed by Paul Schrader is further proof of this.
“The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
Under the lens of actor-turned-director Charles Laughton, the film stars Robert Mitchum as Harry Powell who, after finding out about his prison cellmate’s $10,000 stash from a bank robbery, disguises himself as a minister to swindle $10,000 out of the prisoner’s widower, Willa Harper. When Harper’s children find out about Powell’s plan, they must find a way to escape him.
While it could be argued that "The Night of the Hunter'' falls more into the thriller genre, the atmosphere that it proliferates is unlike any other film made up to that point. Its imagery is largely based on early expressionist silent dramas, with dark shadows haunting the screen. Unfortunately, “The Night of the Hunter” is the only film directed by Laughton, as the film was received negatively by critics.
“Carnival of Souls” (1962)
“Carnival of Souls” is about Mary Henry, played by Candace Hilligoss, who is a young church organ player. After moving cities due to a dramatic car accident, Henry finds herself drawn to an abandoned carnival boardwalk on the edge of town. As Henry slowly turns to madness, surreal premonitions begin to haunt her.
“Carnival of Souls” is directed by Herk Harvey, best known for producing low-budget educational films. Despite his amateur sensibilities, there are a number of gorgeous and evocative shots. In one moment, a mysterious man, played by Harvey himself, uncannily rises from a lake in search of Henry. The organ-based score, composed by Kansas City native Gene Moore, is just as beautifully eerie. The film is in the public domain, which makes it easy to access online.
With this list of underrated horror films, I hope readers are able to watch and enjoy these — not just as slasher flicks, but as works of art unto themselves. They’re a great starting point for getting into classic horror cinema. However, there are many other obscure films to check out this Halloween month. Along with my prior suggestions, I would also highly recommend watching “Freaks,” “Eyes Without a Face” and the cult hit “Eraserhead,” just to name a few.