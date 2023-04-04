Whenever I read an article that claims to be a list of the strongest or most powerful cards in Yu-Gi-Oh!, I am often disappointed by the obvious lack of knowledge or familiarity with the game by the author.
Cards like Dark Magician, Blue Eyes-White Dragon and Exodia are often erroneously included, and while these monsters are iconic to the franchise in the public eye, they do not come anywhere near being the best game pieces that Yu-Gi-Oh! has to offer. To correct these perceptions, here are five of the strongest Yu-Gi-Oh! cards ever printed.
Pot of Greed
Starting off with one of the franchise’s most iconic cards, Pot of Greed is a Normal Spell Card that allows the player who activates it to draw two cards. This effect is not just once per turn and comes with no strings attached. As a result, the card is currently banned in both Yu-Gi-Oh’s TCG and OCG formats. The problem with Pot of Greed is that there is no deck building cost to include the card, and it easily allows for anyone using the card to dig into their deck and draw important pieces for their combos or to disrupt their opponent’s plays.
Currently in Yu-Gi-Oh, cards like Pot of Extravagance and Pot of Desires exist, which seek to fix the original design by adding an actual cost and once-per-turn restrictions to the draw 2 effect. Pot of Greed is easy to activate without any real downside; it would see play in every deck, thus making it one of the game’s strongest cards.
Last Will
Last Will is a Normal Spell Card with the effect that if a monster was sent from the player’s side of the field to the Graveyard at this turn, they can Special Summon one monster with 1500 or less Attack Points from your deck. This effect is not once per turn, and fulfilling this card’s activation conditions is laughably easy. It also happens to be able to special summon 31% of the game’s total card pool from your deck.
For virtually no cost at all, Last Will lets you get just about anything you want and place it directly onto the battlefield. Last Will is currently banned in both Yu-Gi-Oh’s TCG and OCG formats.
Painful Choice
Painful Choice is a Normal Spell Card that allows the player activating it to select five cards in their deck and show them to their opponent. Then, that opponent chooses one card among them, and the player adds the chosen card to their hand and sends the rest to the graveyard. This effect is not once per turn, and while sending the four cards not selected to the graveyard may seem like a downside, this ultimately becomes a positive.
Dimension Fusion
Dimension Fusion is a Normal Spell Card, which can only be activated by paying 2000 Life Points. Then, both players can special summon as many banished monsters as possible. This effect is not once per turn. While its effect may appear symmetrical, if the player can set up their banished zone on their first turn, Dimension Fusion can allow them to special summon as many as five monsters at once without their effects being negated.
While some set up is required to make Dimension Fusion as effective as possible, the insane amount of card advantage it generates from resolving just once can be game winning. The downside of paying a quarter of the starting life total does not matter if the player can simply smother their opponent in advantage. Dimension Fusion is currently banned in both Yu-Gi-Oh’s TCG and OCG formats.
Maxx “C”
Maxx “C” is a Level 2 Earth Attribute Insect Type Monster with 500 Attack and 200 Defense. The card’s effect is that during either player's turn, a player can send Maxx “C” from their hand to the graveyard, and for the rest of the turn, whenever their opponent special summons a monster, the player draws one card. Maxx “C” is a once per turn, but do not be fooled into thinking that this is not the most powerful card in all of Yu-Gi-Oh!
Across all of the game’s strongest cards, there is one unifying similarity. They give players access to powerful resources too readily for virtually no cost or commitment on the player’s behalf. Unlike other card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! lacks a resource system to limit the number of effects you can use in a single turn, so cards have to be balanced around this principle. However, cards like Pot of Greed, Painful Choice and Maxx “C” throw this principle of the game off balance, making them the game’s strongest cards.