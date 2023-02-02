Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy are some of the franchises that have established a steady stream of installments to this day. However, what about those that haven’t received such privilege? This article will detail just a few of the franchises deserving of another entry.
For the purpose of this article, featured franchises in which the narratives have reached their logical conclusion will not be included.
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
Splinter Cell is simply the best stealth experience in all of gaming in terms of unadulterated sneaking bliss. The series follows the adventures of Special Agent Sam Fisher, who is known for his sly wit and slick tongue, as his tenuous relationship with the National Security Agency takes players around the world. The game's acclaim stems as much from the gameplay as anything else. Splinter Cell seemed endlessly capable of evolving alongside its peers, growing faster, sleeker and more fluid with every installment before they simply stopped coming. The last taste of Splinter Cell on consoles released all the way back in 2013.
The franchise has since spent the better part of a decade in limbo, with ever-present speculation about its return, yielding nothing in the way of announcements from developer Ubisoft. The most recent consoles haven’t offered a scrap for those who prefer their operations a little more covert, leaving now as good a time as any for a titan of the genre to make their long heralded return.
Bully
Believe it or not, there was a time when consumers could depend on more than two Rockstar Games releases in a single console generation. Furthermore, Rockstar would reliably not bear solely the Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption name.
In those positively prehistoric days of 2006, Rockstar published Bully. Gamers played as Jimmy Hopkins, an appropriately nasty child, and either led him further down the path of cruelty or introduced some semblance of kindness into his life. It is a wholly original title that moved over 1.5 million copies, and the PlayStation 2 version sits at an 87/100 on Metacritic, making its absence from future generations all the more puzzling. The script was as tight as any title of its era, with a kinder brevity introduced that hewed over its rougher, distinctly Rockstar edges.
The gameplay, oft regarded as being its low point, was still loads of fun. Biking to class and endlessly failing truly indecipherable chemistry courses was a surprising deal of fun thanks to just how immersive the experience was.
Chrono Trigger
With this entry, a bone will be thrown to the frothing mouths of Japanese role-playing game, or JRPG, fans all over the world, as this could essentially serve as a placeholder for all JRPGs.
The genre has long been dead in the water, as a majority of its former heavy hitters have either pivoted genre, such as Final Fantasy, or stopped releasing titles all together, leaving a wealth of untapped potential still on the table. Chrono Trigger is now legendary, a truly transcendent relic of the bygone age of RPG dominance. The scale of it is titanic to this day; even in a landscape dominated by hundreds of hours worth of content, everything in Chrono Trigger felt appreciably imposing and important.
Now more than ever, gamers could use a reminder of what those pleasant times were like. The demand will certainly be there, not only due to a lack of competent alternatives but because Chrono Trigger is perhaps more beloved now than ever, as evidenced by its recent remake. It deserves a title whose content and quality befits the Chrono name.
Mirror's Edge
Mirror's Edge is the closest to a cult classic on this list. It’s something of an unproven entity, as neither of its two predecessors, Mirror's Edge, or its sequel, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, sold or reviewed terribly well, but the concept is still endlessly brilliant.
The fluid, first person parkour lent itself to some of the most breathlessly engaging gameplay of the prior two console generations and would only serve to be improved upon by the advancements of the modern age. Making it multiplayer, if possible, would accent the enjoyability of this sort of title. One can easily imagine wasting away the days, maneuvering the monotone rooftops of the City of Glass with friends. If only they would give Mirror's Edge one last shot.
Portal
Portal finds itself in the precarious position of being a logical trilogy published by Valve, a company notorious for its inability to conclude them. Erik Wolpaw, the series writer, even claims to have a decent inkling of how the third game would begin. Still, fans of the esoteric puzzle duology have felt the weight of its lingering absence for well over a decade. Portal is the rare puzzle title with legitimate crossover appeal, as evidenced by the mind boggling 4 million units moved by the final installment since its initial release.
The gameplay is remarkable and just intelligent enough to leave the player proud of their accomplishments, without ever feeling like the gameplay was dumbed down for them. It is a remarkable balancing act executed to perfection in both entries of the series. The script is another stroke of genius, having taken home a trove of awards, including the Game Developers Choice Award in best narrative category.
In a series so often noted for its dry, uniquely English brand of humor, perhaps the cruelest joke it ever played on the audience was robbing them of one last goodbye.
Thus concludes the list of five series absolutely deserving of another entry. This list was anything but comprehensive, offering a mere sampling of the dozens of franchises in which so much potential was left untapped. Hopefully they have not been permanently retired and are simply on a little sabbatical.