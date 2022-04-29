The most offensive thing about this year’s Oscars had nothing to do with any of the drama surrounding Will Smith or the bland-as-a-saltine-cracker “CODA” winning Best Picture. Instead, the thing that set my blood on fire was when the presenters said, “So many kids watch [animated] movies over and over and over and over and over and over and over. I see some parents out there know exactly what we’re talking about.”
This statement is vast amounts of condescending in ways that words can hardly describe. It treats animation as a medium made solely for stupid little kids to gobble up like candy while parents are forced to suffer through. It completely discounts the hard work that thousands of creators across the world put into crafting compelling stories with animation as their medium of choice. Not that there aren’t animated movies that exist only to make a quick buck, but to lump them in with intelligently-constructed films is an insult to the creators.
So, as a harsh rebuke to the Oscars’ horrible treatment of animation, I am going to recommend a few of my favorite animated movies with a mature audience primarily in mind.
“A Town Called Panic”
Starting off with the film most accessible regardless of age, “A Town Called Panic” is a French stop-motion film from directors Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar. The film follows Horse, an anatomically correct horse, and his friends Cowboy and Indian on their zany quest to recover the stolen walls to their house. The animation is crude but effective at communicating the bizarreness of the movie’s universe, and the constant absurdity of the storytelling and visuals keep “A Town Called Panic” consistently fresh. The joys of this film are relatively simple to understand as the rules of reality are thrown out the window and burned for good measure. It gets a definite recommendation to fans of anything positively insane.
“American Pop”
Moving from one maximalist film to another, “American Pop” is an American-animated and rotoscoped film by Ralph Bakshi. The film tells two stories in one: the multigenerational story of a family of Russian Jewish immigrants integrating into American society and the story of American popular music in the 20th century. The film boldly fuses both traditional, hand-drawn animation and rotoscoped footage of popular musicians playing their instruments to accomplish its storytelling and thematic ends. “American Pop” is a bit of a mess as a whole, with storytelling and thematic ambitions so complex that it can only address so many of them and misses the mark on many others in its brisk runtime. However, the movie is entirely worth the watch for the emotional rollercoaster of the parts of this movie that do land.
“Anomalisa”
Next is what is, without a doubt, the least kid-friendly film on this list. “Anomalisa” is by Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson and tells the story of Michael, a successful author whose life is cripplingly uninteresting. However, that swiftly changes when he meets Lisa, a special young woman in a bland world. This film uses stop-motion animation paired with puppets to create a distinctive atmosphere that could not be replicated in live action without a serious visual effects budget. It is a stellar depiction of emptiness and lack of fulfillment. “Anomalisa” is a film so downbeat and depressing that it is bound to tear a hole in even the brightest of days, so watch at your own risk.
“Memories”
A list like this would not be complete without at least one anthology film. “Memories” is a Japanese film featuring segments from directors Kôji Morimoto, Tensai Okamura and Katsuhiro Ôtomo, all of whom have some degree of acclaim to their name in the world of anime. The segments are “Magnetic Rose,” “Stink Bomb” and “Cannon Fodder.” Each of these three segments have an individual visual flair to them, with “Magnetic Rose” being dark and gothic, “Stink Bomb” being colorful and silly and “Cannon Fodder” being antique and kinetic. I feel that the film starts with its best foot forward and gets slightly less interesting as it goes, but you may get an entirely different experience from it, so it is well worth a watch.
“Waking Life”
Last on my list is the film that is least accessible but my favorite, “Waking Life” by Richard Linklater. The film does not have a traditional plot to speak of, but is instead a series of conversations about the nature of dreams and the meaning of life, the universe and everything. The film is entirely rotoscoped, but the nuances of the actors’ performances are perfectly rendered in animation. The movie makes a careful effort not to present any one argument as more valid than another, instead letting the viewer decide what is right and what is wrong, or if right and wrong even matter at the end of the day. “Waking Life” is a film that will leave you thinking about it long after the credits roll, and it gets my highest recommendation to anyone who wants to try something out of their comfort zone.
Some extra recommendations
So, that’s my list, which is far from comprehensive and only details a select few of my absolute favorite adult-oriented animated films that are a little less talked about than others. For those who still want more, both from the creators mentioned or from adult animation in general, I also recommend checking out “A Scanner Darkly,” “Akira,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Fantastic Planet,” “Felidae,” “Fritz the Cat,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Heavy Metal,” “Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Rock & Rule,” “Paprika,” “Perfect Blue,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Team America: World Police,” “Watership Down” and “Wizards.”
Just in case you want to go the extra mile.