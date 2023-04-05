Students, faculty and staff will have early access to purchase tickets to “Hamilton” today for the upcoming 16 show performances that will be coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts from Aug. 2 to the 13.
UNL students, faculty and staff can purchase tickets using the code UNLHAM23 before tickets go on sale for the public on April 12 on the Lied Center’s website, over the phone at (402) 472-4747 or in-person at the Lied Center box office.
Lauren Silverman Durban, the communications manager for the Lied Center, said when they are able to bring the world's greatest artists and some of the most popular shows in the world to Lincoln, they want to make sure that they are inviting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln family.
“There will be a very big demand for ‘Hamilton’ tickets and we want to make sure that UNL staff, students and faculty all have the best chance at getting the tickets they want because we want to invite you in,” Durban said.
The 16 shows performed will be a record number of public performances for a Broadway tour at the Lied Center. Even with so many shows available, Durban said that she encourages people to act quickly to get tickets.
The goal for having these tickets available to students early is to make sure that tickets to Lied Center shows are accessible to students. Durban said that the Lied Center has always been proud of making shows accessible to students. The Lied Center even offers discounted tickets to students through the Arts for All program.
“Whenever possible, we make shows as affordable as possible for students because again, we are at the university, we want to be as accessible as possible for students,” Durban said.
The goal for this program is to continue to provide students opportunities to see shows that they would not have otherwise thought was accessible. Durban said she wants to encourage students to come see something maybe they've never heard of before or they've never thought of, whether that is a ballet or a live jazz ensemble.
“It's so wonderful to be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln because you have a major performing arts center on campus that's bringing in these world class artists and offering you opportunities to experience them,” Durban said.