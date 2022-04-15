Through the end of April, Gallery 9, an artist-run gallery in downtown Lincoln, is commemorating one of its dedicated artists who died in December.
Sharon Lacy Cech, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna, retired art teacher and avid member of Gallery 9, is being remembered with a dedicated art show in her honor called “Sharon Lacy Cech: A Retrospective.” The show contains a collection of Cech’s artwork, from her earliest work in the ‘60s to an unfinished painting from just before her passing.
According to Judith Andre, a Gallery 9 member, Cech was an artist with Gallery 9 for 20 years after working for 34 years as an art teacher at Northeast High School. Andre, who was a friend of Cech, said that she was a positive spirit to be around and a passionate artist.
“She was just dependably upbeat,” Andre said. “I loved her laugh. Everybody loved her. I don’t know if she ever had any enemies. She was obviously very creative and very dedicated to the gallery.”
For the most part, Cech’s artwork reflects her personality: bright and colorful. But, some of her paintings were darker than the rest. Andre said that Cech used the symbolism of a crow in her artwork to reflect the hard times in her life and the loss that she faced.
“The crow symbolism dates from when she had a baby granddaughter that died 6 weeks after her birth,” Andre said. “It’s from a poem, the crow thing. It seemed to bring her comfort and closure.”
Throughout the showcase, visitors can see the progression in Cech’s artwork and how her style changed over time. Many of her earlier paintings were extremely detailed and featured small dotting techniques. Andre pointed out that over time, Cech grew out of that style and, notably, there is a lack of the small dots in the more recent artwork.
One hallway of the gallery features some of her earliest artwork that she did while she was a student at UNL. Right next to those pieces are different weaving and fabric projects that Cech created with her students at Northeast High School, according to Andre. Brook Taylor, another member of Gallery 9, said he heard some of Cech’s old students talking about the pieces during the showcase’s run.
“It was really cool,” Taylor said. “When I was working last week, some people came in who were students of hers, and they said, ‘Oh yeah, we remember doing all of this.’ She would have them do the weaving projects.”
One piece that is highlighted in the show is an unfinished commission that Cech was working on before her death. Taped to the unfinished painting are scraps of paper with her sketches on them. Andre said that it gives people an insight into how she used to work on her pieces.
“We have yet to find who she was making it for,” Andre said. “We have an artist that would finish it if we can find out who the person is. It’s about 95% done, probably.”
All of the paintings in the show are available for sale. Andre said that many of the paintings that have already been sold were bought by former students of Cech to remember her by. The show will end on May 1.
Andre said it means a lot to her and others to be able to commemorate Cech's life and art career with a dedicated show.
“Her family was very touched when they were at the opening, as were a lot of people,” Andre said. “The only thing missing was Sharon.”