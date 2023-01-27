After a powerhouse year of cinema, the nominations for the Academy Awards have finally been announced. As usual, there are some expected nominees but also a few pleasant surprises and quite a few first-time nominations. Here’s my assessment of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role.
Best Picture Nominees
Among such fantastic films as “The Fabelmans” and “All Quiet on the Western Front,” two of the 10 nominees seem a bit out of place. Both “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis” share the attribute of having striking visuals and an entirely mediocre storyline.
“Elvis” feels like a two-and-a-half hour trailer of the life of Elvis Presley, just going surface level on his life’s major events without going too far in depth on them. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” on the other hand, is largely just a repeat of the first movie but set on the coast instead of in the forest. There are entire plot points and emotional beats that are exactly the same as in “Avatar” almost 14 years ago.
Both movies are scratching the surface of greatness while unable to fully reach it, which I feel like the rest of the nominees accomplish with ease. While I’m not surprised they received the nominations, I don’t feel like either of them deserve it.
My pick for the 2023 Best Picture would have to be “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” I raved about it in my review last April, and I don’t think anything since has been able to make me feel even remotely the same way about a film. The emotional journey this movie is able to take the viewer on from start to finish is astounding, and there hasn’t ever been anything like it before in cinema.
Actor in a Leading Role Nominees
To me, the most shocking thing about this lineup of nominees is that everyone on this list received their first ever Oscar nomination. Some were a long time coming, like Bill Nighy for his role in “Living” and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Brendan Fraser’s nomination for “The Whale”' capped off an extraordinary comeback. Paul Mescal was nominated for “Aftersun,” his first role in a feature film.
I think that of all of these outstanding performances, either Farrell or Fraser will walk away with the Oscar. Farrell delivered an immaculate performance, and the viewer was able to feel his character arc honestly from start to finish. Fraser was able to completely transform and disappear into his character and deliver a spectacular performance that I’m sure no one will soon forget. I would be happy with either actor winning, but if I had to choose between the two, I’d say Fraser is going to come out with the Academy Award.
Actress in a Leading Role Nominees
This category is absolutely stacked with groundbreaking performances, including Cate Blanchett in “Tár” and Ana de Armas in “Blonde.” However, I feel like the Academy left out a few great performances, specifically Keke Palmer in “Nope.”
I do think it’s ironic that “Nope” — a film about how hard-working, talented and necessary people in the film industry get overlooked and forgotten about — got looked over and forgotten about by the Academy. While I am getting a bit burnt out by movies about making movies, “Nope” brought a fresh take to the genre that I thought was phenomenally done, and I think the fact that the Academy didn’t acknowledge that in any of their categories is honestly criminal.
After being in nearly 50 films throughout her lifetime, Michelle Yeoh has finally been given a lead role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and it is by far the best performance of the year. I don’t think anyone else could’ve given such a convincing and inspiring performance, and after being the first Asian-American actress nominated for Best Actress since 1936, I feel confident that Yeoh will win the Academy Award.
Actor in a Supporting Role Nominees
They say there’s no such thing as small parts, only small actors, and these nominations are only proof of that. The biggest surprise in this category comes in the form of the microscopic role Judd Hirsch plays in “The Fabelmans.” Hirsch has less than 15 minutes of screen time but made such a large impact on the story and character development of the main character.
I believe that Ke Huy Quan needs to win this award for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” After almost 40 years of being passed up for roles, Quan was finally given a chance, and he puts on the performance of a lifetime. Quan is able to starkly change characters mid-shot and brings a level of whimsy, honesty and emotion that I’ve never seen on-screen. The more I hear about his journey from child actor in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” to an Oscar nominee, the more inspired, humbled and astounded I become. Quan is the only one that deserves this award, and I would be truly shocked if anyone else were to win in this category.
Actress in a Supporting Role Nominees
I don’t really have anything bad to say about any of these nominees. I do think it’s cool that the Academy is finally recognizing great performances in Marvel movies, and I think Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the perfect first nominee for an acting role in a Marvel movie. While I did have quite a few criticisms about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” I think her performance was absolutely stellar. The way Bassett portrays grief and loss is perfect and adds a great deal of depth to an otherwise flawed film.
I think this award will either go to Stephanie Hsu for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” or Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Hsu’s performance is so profound and well executed that I can’t help but root for her, and Condon is able to stand out among so many brilliant performances in her film. I think the levels of emotions both performers are able to portray on-screen is remarkable, and either one is more than deserving of the Academy Award.
I do realize the bias that I have for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” shows greatly in this article, but my opinion is that the performances in and the execution of this film are some of the greatest I’ve ever seen. I don’t anticipate 100% accuracy, but we’ll have to wait and see come Sunday, Mar. 12 at the 95th Academy Awards.