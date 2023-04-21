“Riverdale” has been a laughing stock of a show for many years now because of its writing and poor execution of the supernatural. Based on the “Archie Comics,” “Riverdale” isn’t the only supernatural town within comic strip panels from these comics. The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” highlights what “Riverdale” was aiming to be.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is a supernatural horror television series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, this is a dark coming-of-age story that includes horror, fear and witchcraft. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) must reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the world humans inhabit.
Spellman is a teenager attending Baxter High who is just beginning her witchery education as well as trying to maintain a normal, mortal life. She is raised by her two witch aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda Spellman (Lucy Davis), due to her being orphaned as a baby. Throughout the series, they help Sabrina learn what it means to be a witch within the human world.
As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. This would mean she would pledge herself to Satan and come into her full powers as a witch, but she wants both power and freedom. The first part of this show is focused on Sabrina trying to fight for both her family and her friends, which creates tension within the wizarding world, as there hasn’t been a half-witch, half-mortal before.
The series was originally conceived as a companion series to “Riverdale” when it was in development for The CW, however, it got moved to Netflix. While there was no direct connection between the two, both shows mentioned their retrospective towns as well as noting characters within each. Sabrina actually made an appearance in “Riverdale” in its sixth season, reprising her role as the teenage witch.
I’m personally relieved that there were no mash-ups between the two series because I used to watch “Riverdale” until season three, where from there, it went downhill incredibly fast and added so many unrealistic situations.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was canceled before being renewed for a fifth season on Netflix, yet “Riverdale” is wrapping up its seventh season. I’m at a loss for words as to why “Riverdale” has remained on air, yet an all-around greatly developed show like “Sabrina” could be canceled so shortly.
From the clips that I’ve seen of “Riverdale’s” newest seasons, I have no idea what the actual plot is. The writers are continuously adding elements, such as the supernatural and time travel to create “immersive” episodes, but they are losing the audience. This series has lost any reputation of being a thought-out show with any storytelling features.
“Sabrina,” for the four seasons that were produced, had more depth and development of a plot and storyline than “Riverdale” has had in its seven seasons. Even though “Sabrina” was produced by Netflix, meaning it was already guaranteed better quality sets and special effects, “Riverdale” could’ve still had character development, but there isn’t. Again, every time I see clips from the newest episodes, usually against my will as they appear on my social media feeds, I’m astonished by how horrendous the scripting is for the characters.
When I compare the two shows, “Riverdale” is trying its hardest to have supernatural elements like “Sabrina” has, but time after time, it misses the mark. When I learned that one of “Riverdale’s” main characters, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), was now a witch, it felt like a direct take from “Sabrina’s” main storyline. As with a lot of TV shows and movies based on comics, producers aren’t necessarily limited to the comic timelines or events, so the writers of “Riverdale” had no need to bring in the supernatural when the show focuses on teenagers in high school.
I feel that Netflix missed out on a big opportunity to continue developing the characters of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” by not renewing the show. Instead, it has been roped into the dumpster fire that is “Riverdale” due to the two shows sharing common beginnings with “Archie Comics.”