Colleen Hoover and her numerous books have gained traction on TikTok in the last three years. Since then, she has been dubbed as the “BookTok Queen.” However, I beg to disagree with this title. At most, Hoover is just another new adult romance author that knows how to get her books popular.
I discovered Hoover from TikTok where I was recommended “It Ends With Us.” I read this last February, and since then, I have read an additional six books from her. The books I’ve read have been underwhelming and do not live up to the five star reviews I’ve seen. I feel qualified to dissect her as an author from my extensive background and understanding of how she writes.
Before I start, I don’t dislike Hoover entirely as an author. In fact, a few books that I have read from her I thoroughly enjoyed. However, I have picked up on certain behaviors and habits she inherits as an author that aren’t tasteful.
Hoover doesn’t possess the skills for writing dark content
In her most popular book, “It Ends With Us,” Lily Bloom falls for Ryle Kincaid, and for a while, their relationship is fine. However, Ryle becomes controlling and abusive, leaving Lily in a situation of not being able to leave. While normally this would be a tragic love story gone wrong, what is terrible in this sense is Hoover added a love triangle in the mix to offset the domestic abuse that was occurring. Not only that, but when dealing with a topic as socially relevant as domestic abuse, extensive research is the bare minimum. There was no mention after the abuse of Lily's emotional state, even in the sequel, “It Starts With Us.” The only thing that continued was Lily dealing with boy issues.
This type of writing is also seen in her book, “Ugly Love,” where Tate Collins catches feelings for her brother’s best friend and her new roommate Miles Archer, despite their friends-with-benefits status. Miles is this complex character with a sad past that has made him a stone cold man. This book deals with child death and loss. However, it’s glossed over by Tate having this mindset that she can be the one to change Miles, which is gross and an invasion of privacy. Hoover made this tragedy that Miles went through and the relationship between Tate and Miles feel one-sided, whereas Miles was still grieving someone he lost.
These traumatic experiences require complete understanding of all aspects involved. In Lily’s case, her trauma should have been discussed in the sequel, as it doesn’t just disappear. In Tate’s situation, this could have highlighted the importance of giving people time to open up instead of pressuring him. Hoover had the opportunities to have these stories be learning moments, but she chose to stick with romance.
Female characters require a knight in shining armor
A common theme that I have picked up on in Hoover’s books is that the women in them are dependent on the men in their lives. Whenever I read a Hoover book, I am reminded of the similarities between Disney princess movies and a Hoover book. I understand that these are romance novels, and the guy gets the girl every time, but these women show no independence.
In the book, “Reminders of Him,” Kenna Rowan does fight this stereotype in the beginning, as she fights to gain custody of her daughter, but that’s quickly disrupted by a guy. It’s frustrating seeing this woman and other women in Hoover’s 20-plus releases go from being their own person and leading their own lives to having it completely intertwined with the male protagonist.
For younger readers, this creates a false narrative: everything will be sunshine and rainbows with a significant other. This can be harmful because it’s unrealistic, and one’s problems aren’t solved with someone else in the mix. It’s also portraying toxic love as desirable and this “I can fix him” behavior, which is delusional.
Hoover’s writing is basic at best
A big reason behind Hoover’s success is her writing style. Every book I’ve read by her is a quick read. While this is not inherently a terrible thing, these reads are so fast-paced because Hoover’s writing is elementary. Hoover knows that she attracts a younger audience and writes targeted towards them. This means scenes are packed with cringe-filled lines confessing a character’s dark past in the midst of a love scene. I feel like I’m reading fanfiction from Tumblr rather than a New York Times bestseller.
Having books classified as quick reads means that there’s a lack of time for character arcs to build and for there to be real depth to situations the characters find themselves in.
I have enjoyed reading some of Hoover’s books, but these frequent tropes can become damaging to her readers and to herself as an author. Especially now that “It Ends With Us,” is being turned into a movie, this further highlights her poor execution of topics with depth.