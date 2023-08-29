There is nothing like experiencing live music. Seeing an artist live in a crowd of thousands of people who are there for the same thing creates unity that is hard to find anywhere else. To dance and sing without any judgment is truly a freeing feeling that lifts your spirits.
Fortunately for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, there are a variety of different musicians performing over the next few months that are just a short car ride away. Below is a brief list of artists who are touring near the Lincoln area in the upcoming months.
James Bay
From one sad girl’s Spotify playlist to another, James Bay is the go-to artist for melancholic and moving music. Following the release of his third studio album “Leap” in 2022, Bay began his tour earlier this year, including many shows with the indie-folk band The Lumineers. He will be performing solo on Aug. 30 at The Slowdown in Omaha, just a mere one-hour drive from campus.
The Slowdown is a smaller venue, comparable to Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre, and all tickets are general admission. This venue has a more intimate and private atmosphere compared to sold-out arena shows, which is perfect for what Bay has to offer.
Morgan Wallen
Calling all country fans! Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sep. 9. This is a rescheduled date from Apr. 29, 2023 and is part of his One Night At A Time World Tour. The tour kicked off this March with shows in New Zealand and Australia and has since traveled across the country.
By purchasing a ticket, you not only will be able to attend his concert, but you will also be contributing to the Morgan Wallen Foundation. Three dollars of every ticket sold in the U.S. will be donated to this foundation, supporting programs for youth in the areas of sports and music, as well as helping communities in times of crisis and ensuring access to food, critical supplies and more.
Jonas Brothers
The comeback of the Jonas Brothers was an unexpected event but nevertheless iconic. A new spin on the reminiscent band/television series of the early 2000s, the revamped Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever. On Sept. 16, this boy band will be playing in Omaha at the CHI Health Center. The tour, titled “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT,” will include a variety of their music, spanning from their newly released album, “The Album,” to earlier musical endeavors. Only a short, one-hour drive separates you from your early adolescent heartthrobs.
Nickelback
Hey “dad music” fans, this one's for you. The Canadian rock band has been around since the late ‘90s, but they have continued to tour and produce music throughout the years. Nickelback is set to perform on Oct. 3 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets range but remain quite affordable with pit tickets being around $196 and nosebleeds as low as $36, both without fees included. Being affordable and close to campus, Nickelback is definitely an artist to mark your calendars for.
Doja Cat
Since beginning her career with the viral song “MOOO!” this talented musician has come a long way. Doja Cat has dominated the pop rap genre over the past few years, and she is not done yet. From albums “Hot Pink” to “Planet Her,” Doja Cat has given the world boundless amounts of high-energy, danceable music that has taken the internet by storm. On Dec. 8, she will hit the stage at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, and the energy in the crowd will undoubtedly be electric. Check out tickets soon, because they are going fast.
Although many musicians ignore the midwest while touring, in the upcoming months there are several great options for live music within the area. Although concerts aren’t entirely free, there are many affordable options to choose from, and the experience itself is definitely worth the cost.