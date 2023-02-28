TW: Graphic violence and murder, sexual situations, sexual assault, PTSD and explicit language.
Picture this: you’re on the run from the U.S. government, taking people’s identities as a way to survive. It’s a routine at this point: cozy up with the target, take their credit cards and never look back. However, this routine becomes interrupted after running into a persistent man that won’t let his identity be stolen from him. I’d be petrified and at a loss of what to do, let alone how to escape a nation after me, which is what kept me reading all night.
H. D. Carlton’s book “Does It Hurt” follows Sawyer Bennet who has recently escaped from America. Now residing in Australia, she is running from her past and herself.
One day, Sawyer meets aquarium owner and shark researcher Enzo Vitale, and immediately she knows that she should stay away from him because he will only be a distraction due to her attraction towards him. Despite her efforts to avoid him, she follows her usual path, stealing his identity after a one-night stand, leaving with no thought of ever seeing him again. However, that doesn’t go as planned. In fact, he hunts her down to prove that no one messes with him and his life.
Enzo tries to get revenge on Sawyer on his boat in the middle of the sea, which ultimately leaves them shipwrecked. They wash up on a small island that houses a lighthouse and a lonely old man, Sylvester. There’s no way back home for a month, and the pair have to live together with this odd man, learning about each other’s skeletons in the closet as well as the mystery that is the lighthouse.
Carlton’s book is a roller coaster of emotions, to say the least. I caught myself being angry at a character then being empathetic for them all within the same chapter. I found this book on “BookTok,” and while I wasn’t disappointed in the book, I felt like I wasn’t properly warned about what this book entailed, and I should have taken the time to thoroughly go through the possible warnings.
I really enjoyed the mystery around the lighthouse caretaker, Sylvester. His addition to the plot made this book more than an enemies-to-lovers trope. There’s almost a supernatural subplot surrounding Sylvester and the backstory of his abandoned lighthouse. This addition to the plot is what kept me reading, and the ending is heartbreaking. The last few chapters are action-packed and keep readers engaged.
Throughout this book, there were so many times where I had to step back and reevaluate what I had just read. Carlton is extremely graphic in every sense, whether that be during a spicy scene or with the characters’ traumatic upbringings. While this isn’t necessarily a terrible thing, I was more invested in the plot of the story instead of the spicy portions, which I felt the plot was overtaken by sometimes.
The main characters themselves were hard to be fans of throughout the first 200 pages of the book. However, Carlton’s writing feels intentional in the way she wrote her characters, as if the readers aren’t supposed to like the characters until the characters like each other. Enzo escalates situations to the max and is quite abusive until his feelings for Sawyer grow, which creates a drastic change in their dynamic.
Carlton’s writing style flows effortlessly from page to page. Right from the beginning, the words draw readers in and keep them there. I finished this book in two days because of the mystery and angst that this book created. However, the level of raunchy language throughout the book is extreme and doesn’t feel needed in some aspects of the book. It’s understandable that there is going to be some with this being a dark romance, but the amount of crass profanity used was too much for me.
I do give props to the author because there was never a time when the writing felt childish or amateur. Besides Enzo’s beginning characteristics that are still inexcusable, Carlton’s writing is clear and well researched.
I give this book 4 out of 5 stars because I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book. The concept is interesting, and the ending left me in tears. I appreciated that Carlton tied up all of the loose ends in one book without any cliffhangers. However, while I do recommend this book, it deals with a lot of traumatic topics and should be read with extreme caution.